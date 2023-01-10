“Shubman Gill is perfect ODI player” – Fans react as India opener scores 70 off 60 balls in IND vs SL 1st ODI

Shubman Gill proved his worth once again as Team India chose to play him ahead of double-centurion Ishan Kishan in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 10. The right-hander scored 70 runs off 60 balls, including 11 boundaries. He was trapped leg before wicket by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka in the 20th over.

The 23-year-old shared a crucial 143-run partnership with India captain Rohit Sharma for the opening wicket. The duo set the tone for the middle-order to express themselves and pile on a big score.

Gill had earlier amassed 638 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 70.89 last year, including a century and four fifties. He emerged as India’s top run-scorer during the ODI series in West Indies and Zimbabwe, scoring 205 and 245 runs, respectively.

With Shikhar Dhawan out of the ODI setup, Gill will look to cement his place in the ODIs ahead of the 2023 50-over World Cup at home. He needs to be consistent after Kishan scored 210 off 131 balls in his last ODI outing for the Men in Blue.

Fans admired Shubman Gill’s shot-making and his consistency in ODIs. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

saisundar @saisund33013985 @CricCrazyJohns Gill gone. He can't score century even in batting paradise. @CricCrazyJohns Gill gone. He can't score century even in batting paradise.

Vijay Bhargav @Bhaargavv_ Great Knock Gill Great Knock Gill

24 NEWS CRICKET @24newscricket

@assamcric 5th fifty from just 16 innings, he also has a hundred, incredible start to the ODI career for Shubman Gill. 5th fifty from just 16 innings, he also has a hundred, incredible start to the ODI career for Shubman Gill.@assamcric

Krishnadev Roy @the_krishnadev



#INDvSL Missed a sure shot 100 there, Shubman Gill. Missed a sure shot 100 there, Shubman Gill. #INDvSL

Shubman Gill delivers after Rohit Sharma backs him ahead of Ishan Kishan

Shubman Gill’s exploits in the first ODI against Sri Lanka came a day after Rohit Sharma backed the right-hander despite Kishan scoring a double hundred in the last ODI.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Rohit Sharma said:

“Both openers (Gill and Kishan) have done really well. But looking at how both have gone through, I think it is fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run because, in the last games, Gill got a lot of runs as well.”

He continued:

“I am not going to take anything from Ishan. He has been wonderful for us. He got a double hundred and I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement. But just to be honest and be fair to the guys, who have done really well before that we need to give those guys enough chances as well."

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also departed after a brilliant 83 off 67 balls, including three sixes and nine boundaries. Team India are currently batting at 204/2 after 28 overs.

