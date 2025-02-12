Shubman Gill plays a false shot and gets castled for 112 in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill's stunning knock was brought to an end by England veteran spinner Adil Rashid in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. He scored 112 runs off 102 deliveries to continue his rich run of form, which includes fifty-plus scores in the previous two matches in the series as well.

Gill was at his fluent best from the word go, forging partnerships with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as India piled on the runs after being put into bat first. He reached his seventh ODI hundred with a boundary off Mark Wood in the 32nd over of the innings.

The right-handed batter looked well-set to convert the hundred into something even bigger, considering the time remaining in the innings. He slammed a six off Adil Rashid in the next over, but perished to the same bowler soon after. The leg-spinner, who had already dismissed Virat Kohli earlier in the innings, deceived Gill with flight to claim his wicket.

Gill's eyes lit up after the delivery was floated up, and he was getting into shape to play a full sweep shot. However, after being deceived by the slowness of the delivery, the batter's flow was hampered, and since it was too late to back out, he tried to play an unconvincing swipe while being halfway down on his knee. The ball breached the gap comfortably to rattle the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Team India's score read 226-3 after 34.3 overs following Gill's departure. The vice-captain had missed out on a century while batting at No. 3 in the first ODI, but has made amends to reach the three-figure mark after 14 innings in the format.

Shubman Gill scored 14 fours and 3 sixes in his stunning innings

Gill had copped blame from fans and critics over his recent outings, and was even dropped from the side for the Boxing Day Test in the Border-Gavaskar series. However, his white-ball credentials remain untarnished. He was not among the runs during the Sri Lanka tour like the majority of his batting colleagues, but has roared back into peak form just when it mattered the most.

As of writing, Adil Rashid has struck once again to dismiss the well-set Shreyas Iyer for 78 runs. Team India are currently placed at 266-4 after 39 overs, with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya sharing the crease.

