"Shubman Gill's form is a good sign for India" - Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja heaped praise on young opener Shubman Gill for his fine half-century on Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The 32-year-old is hopeful that the youngster will be able to contribute well in the second innings too.

Shubman Gill provided a fabulous start to the Indian first innings, as he and Rohit Sharma added 70 runs for the first wicket. The duo made great use of their feet and showed intent in their stroke-play to lay a fine platform for the visitors.

The 21-year-old wasn't fazed by the Australian bowlers, scoring eight boundaries during his half-century. Although Shubman Gill was gutted that he couldn't convert his fifty into a big score, he did a pretty good job of blunting Australia's new-ball attack.

In a video conference at the end of the day's play, Ravindra Jadeja explained how crucial Shubman Gill's innings could be in the context of the game, saying in this regard:

“I think, he (Shubman Gill) is technically very sound. He has the temperament to play long innings. It’s good that he got a start today - the 70-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. It’s a good sign for India. Hope that he comes good in the second innings as well."

My plan was to not leak runs and bowl in good areas: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, with figures of 4-62.

Australia were 206-2 at one stage, with the well-set duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease. A total in excess of 400 looked very likely for the hosts. However, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Labuschagne, and that opened the floodgates for Team India, who restricted Australia to 338.

The 32-year-old Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets and also effected Smith's run-out with an imperious throw from the deep.

On an SCG wicket that offered no assistance to either spin or pace, Ravindra Jadeja knew that he had to stick to a good line and length to stem the run-flow.

"The wicket was very slow, and I wasn’t getting any turn from the wicket. So it was important to pitch the ball at one place every time. I wanted to bowl in good areas, as our fast bowlers were doing the same. My plan was to not leak runs and create pressure on the batsman and for Smith; my approach was to not give him some easy runs,” Ravindra Jadeja signed off.

Despite Smith's brilliant hundred, it is safe to say that Day 2 has been India's day. The visitors will resume Day 3 on 96-2, with two of their most experienced batsmen in Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

While Pujara and Rahane are expected to score big, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will also have to chip in with crucial runs down the order. A handy first-innings lead could be crucial for India to put the pressure back on Australia.