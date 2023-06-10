Shubman Gill takes a subtle dig at third umpire Richard Kettleborough after controversial dismissal in WTC Final 2023

Shubman Gill has taken a subtle dig at third umpire Richard Kettleborough after he controversially ruled him out in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia.

Gill opened the batting for India along with captain Rohit Sharma in the fourth innings. The Indian opening pair added 41 runs for the first wicket in just seven overs. Shubman looked in good touch as he raced to 18 off 18 balls, hitting two fours.

On the first ball of the eighth over bowled by Scott Boland, Shubman Gill edged the delivery towards the gully region. Cameron Green dived to his left and completed a one-handed catch. The on-field umpires were not sure if the catch was clean, which is why they asked the third umpire to review the catch.

After multiple replays, the third umpire ruled Gill out. Fans on social media were unhappy with the third umpire's decision because some frames in slow motion showed that the catch was not clean, and the batter should have received the benefit of the doubt.

Gill took to Twitter after the end of the day's play in London and posted a couple of magnifying glasses emojis, subtly asking third umpire Richard Kettleborough to zoom it further.

Shubman Gill lost his wicket to Scott Boland twice in ICC World Test Championship Final

Playing the second ICC World Test Championship Final of his career, Shubman Gill was expected to make a big impact for the Indian team. However, the right-handed batter failed to touch the 20-run mark in both innings.

While a controversial catch led to his dismissal in the second innings, Gill lost his stumps to Scott Boland in the first innings. At the end of Day 4, India need 280 runs to win with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) at the crease. It will be interesting to see if India can pull off a record run-chase.

Poll : 0 votes