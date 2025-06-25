"Sir asked me what I spoke to Rohit bhai" - Prithvi Shaw reveals IPL-winning coach's prank that left him in tears

Prithvi Shaw recently revealed an incident where a prank from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit left him in tears. He stated that the veteran coach lost his cool at him during a domestic match in 2017.

The opener recalled that he had a conversation with Rohit Sharma near the boundary ropes while carrying drinks. When he returned to the pavilion, Pandit, who was the Mumbai coach at the time, asked him what did the two speak about.

Shaw suggested that when he couldn't recall the conversation, Pandit asked him to go to Sharma once again and ask him about it. The 25-year-old mentioned that after the game, the coach booked a ticket for him and asked him to go back home.

The dynamic batter noted that he started crying after being asked to leave. However, Pandit stopped him at the last moment and told him that it was just a prank.

Narrating the interesting incident, here's what Shaw said during an interview with News24 Sports (from 35:56):

"Chandu sir had pranked me once. Although it seemed very real to me. I was playing One-Days for Mumbai in 2017. Rohit Sharma had come to play the last two matches, so I had to sit outside. Everyone knows how strict Chandu sir is. I was carrying drinks near the boundary.

"I had seen Rohit bhai for the first time. He was at thirdman, and I stood near him for a long time and was talking to him. When I came back to the dressing room, sir asked me what I spoke to Rohit bhai. I told him that I didn't remember. He then asked me to go to the field again and ask what we had spoken about."

It is worth mentioning that Pandit has a fantastic trackrecord as a coach. He has won Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai, Vidarbha and Madhay Pradesh. He was the head coach of KKR in their title-winning campaign in 2024.

Prithvi Shaw set to part ways with Mumbai ahead of 2025-25 domestic season: Reports

Prithvi Shaw made his Mumbai debut in 2017. However, the talented batted is now likely to represent a new team in domestic cricket. The Mumbai Cricket Association has reportedly granted him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play for a different team.

He last played for Mumbai in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Shreyas Iyer-led side beat Madhya Pradesh in the final to win the tournament. Prithvi Shaw was his team's third-highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 197 runs across nine innings.

Prithvi Shaw was overlooked by the Mumbai selectors for the subsequent Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was also left out of the team's Ranji Trophy squad after the first three rounds due weight-related issues.

