Siraj, Kuldeep claim three each as India clean up Sri Lanka for 215 in Kolkata ODI 

Mohammed Siraj (3/30) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/51) impressed with the ball as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 215 in 39.4 overs in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12. Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka got off to a solid start, reaching 102/1 in the 17th over. However, India’s bowlers fought back hard as the visitors lost nine wickets for just 113 runs.

The Lankans got off to a watchful start before Avishka Fernando smashed Siraj for three consecutive fours in the fourth over. The Indian pacer, however, had his man in the next over. He bowled Fernando (20) with a wobble-seam delivery that nipped back and took the inside edge onto the stumps.

Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando looked impressive and struck a few handsome boundaries. Nuwanidu and Kusal Mendis combined to take Sri Lanka’s total past the 100-run mark. However, Kuldeep ended Mendis’ stay for 34 with a wrong'un that beat the batter’s outside edge. The impressive second-wicket stand was worth 73.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals after Mendis’ departure. Axar Patel cleaned up Dhananjaya de Silva for a golden duck with one that came in with the arm. Nuwanidu went on to bring up a well-deserved fifty on debut by sweeping Kuldeep for a single. The batter, however, was run-out immediately after reaching the landmark.

Nuwanidu chipped down the track to Axar and flicked him to the right of Shubman Gill at midwicket. The fielder dived and stopped the ball, leading to confusion among the batters. Charith Asalanka sent back Nuwanidu, but it was too late by then. Next, the law of averages finally caught up with Dasun Shanaka (2). The Sri Lankan skipper was bowled by Kuldeep as he exposed his leg stump and missed his sweep.

The Indian left-arm spinner also dismissed Asalanka (15), who chipped a simple return catch, while attempting to push one on the on-side. Like in the last match, Wanindu Hasaranga came in and decided to take on the bowling.

He smacked Kuldeep for a six and two fours in the 27th over. However, Umran Malik restricted Hasaranga’s cameo to 21. The youngster beat the Lankan all-rounder for pace and forced him to guide a delivery uppishly to backward point.

Siraj returns to dislodge Sri Lankan tail

Chamika Karunaratne managed a couple of fours off Umran in the 34th over. However, the fast bowler had the last laugh as Karunaratne (17) punched a short of length delivery to point. The Sri Lankan lower-order again frustrated India as Dunith Wellalage and Kasun Rajitha added 38 runs for the ninth wicket.

Rohit Sharma introduced Siraj in the 40th over with the intention of finishing off the Sri Lanka’s innings. Wellalage began by hooking the first ball for a maximum over midwicket. However, he was dismissed off the very next delivery for 32, punching the Indian pacer to backward point.

Sri Lanka’s disappointing innings ended in the same over as Lahiru Kumara (0) inside-edged a full and straight delivery back onto his stumps.

