"Siraj could be the one making way": Robin Uthappa wants India to stick with Mohammed Shami after win over NZ in 2023 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa feels that the Men in Blue need to stick to Mohammed Shami after the latter's sensational performance in the 2023 World Cup win against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

Uthappa reckons that if Hardik Pandya is fit to play India's next game against England, they could look at perhaps resting Mohammed Siraj because of the form Shami is in. The latter picked up the Player of the Match for his sensational figures of 5/54.

Speaking in a video to Sports Today, here's what Robin Uthappa had to say about India's combination:

"I think Siraj could be the one making way for Hardik in the next game with Shami staying on. India will be cognizant of the fact that they need to keep players fresh for the backend of the tournament. With five wins from five, they now have the cushion or work on different combinations."

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was also present in the discussion and even he was impressed with the way Shami contributed. He added:

"Shami deserved to win the Player of the Match award for the way he bowled. With Shami, Siraj, Bumrah, Kuldeep, Jadeja and once Hardik comes back, we have a lethal bowling attack. When you have Shami, Siraj & Bumrah, you're going to win the World Cup."

India have to play Mohammed Shami till the final: Suresh Raina

Raina further spoke about the attacking trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah and explained how they managed to restrict the Kiwis to a total below the 300-run mark. He feels the Men in Blue need not worry about batting depth and must continue playing the three together.

On this, Raina stated:

"Shami brings with him a lot of wickets and dot balls. If you look at New Zealand's innings, at one stage they were comfortably looking at scoring 310. Rohit's captaincy was also really good. He changed his bowlers really well. You have to play Shami till the final (laughs)."

India have a one-week break before they get to Lucknow to face England on October 29.