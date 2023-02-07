"Sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed" - Rishabh Pant shares latest update on his road to recovery

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently shared a heart-warming message on his road to recovery. Pant, who met with a fatal car-crash is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Taking to Instagram stories on Tuesday, February 7, he shared a story with the caption:

“Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed.”

Rishabh Pant's latest Instagram story.

For the uninitiated, Pant suffered a serious accident during his trip from Delhi to Roorkee when his car crashed into a divider during the wee hours of December 30.

The 25-year-old suffered injuries to his back, forehead and leg. He was initially taken to Max Hospital in Dehradun before being airlifted to Mumbai’s Kolkilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He underwent successful knee surgery and is making good progress with his recovery.

Pant, however, is set to miss the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and IPL 2023. Meanwhile, his participation in the ODI World Cup in India later this year is still in doubt.

Rishabh Pant only Indian in ICC Men’s Test Team of Year 2022

This is both well-deserved and praise-worthy! Star batter and wicketkeeper @RishabhPant17 has been named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year!

Rishabh Pant was the only Indian player to be included in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2022. Last year, the southpaw scored 680 runs in 12 innings at an average of 61.81, including two tons and four half-centuries.

Team India will miss Pant’s contributions in the upcoming four-match home Test series against Australia, which starts in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

He amassed 274 runs in three Tests during the last Test series against the Aussies. Overall, he has scored 624 runs in seven Tests against Australia.

In Pant’s absence, one between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat is likely to make their Test debut in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India’s squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

