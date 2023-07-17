"Sitting down, watching the third Test at Headingley was hard" - Ollie Pope opens up on his disappointment

England batter Ollie Pope was ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes 2023 after he dislocate his shoulder during the second Test at Lord's. Pope has been one of the fundamental batters in the Bazball ideology and was gutted that he couldn't participate any further in the Ashes.

When Pope was initially injured, he hoped that it wasn't a serious blow to his chances of playing the remaining Tests. However, he opened up on how gradually he had to accept the fact that it was a major injury.

On his experience of not being a part of the Ashes squad for the remaining Tests, Pope told the Telegraph:

"Jonny [Bairstow] hosted his annual BBQ at his house, and I left having been ruled out of the series. Driving away was the first time it hit me. It’s been such a good year, and I’m leaving at the most exciting moment when we are at our most together—sitting down, watching the third Test at Headingley. That was hard, wanting to have an influence, but you can’t. The nerves were through the roof."

He added:

“It really hit me most after the game finished. I was so nervous watching it, the boys took it home and then all these emotions hit me. They’re in a great series, everything you’ve ever wanted to be a part of, and you are going through surgery and four months of rehab. That is pretty flattening, especially as you know the harder times are yet to come, during the rehab."

Nothing worse than getting injured in a big series: Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope also spoke about how his mindset was after the injury and how he began wondering whether delaying the surgery could ensure him playing the remainder of the series.

On this, he stated:

"There’s nothing worse than being in a big series and then an injury comes along. I’m gutted. At Lord’s, I was fine. I went up to Headingley hoping for the best after having a scan and I was thinking about what the next steps were. Can I put surgery off to get through this series? It’s all logical thinking without emotion. Then the news is confirmed, and it all changes."

Pope is hopeful that he will get to play at least some competitive cricket before England travels to India in January next year for five Tests. He added:

"I’ve learned quickly again that I need to keep busy. I had a few days chilling on the sofa and I got so annoyed with everything so quickly. I don’t want my next game of cricket to be against India."

England are likely to back Moeen Ali in the No. 3 role in Pope's absence for the final two Ashes Tests.