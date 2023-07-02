"Skill is to choose when to hit the shot"- Eoin Morgan gives valuable advice to Harry Brook post Lord's failure

England batter Harry Brook once again failed to make an impact as he was dismissed after scoring just four runs in the second innings of the ongoing Lord's Test. He was cleaned up by an absolute peach from Australian skipper Pat Cummins and that put a huge dent in England's hopes of chasing down the 371-run target.

Former England cricketer Eoin Morgan feels that while there's no shortage of talent and shots with Brook, the youngster needs to have a better understanding of the game situation.

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket's Ashes Podcast, here's what Eoin Morgan had to say about Harry Brook's dismissals in the Lord's Test:

"Harry Brook pushed the button a bit too early in the first innings. He is a hugely talented player as we have seen in Test cricket and has all the shots. But the skill is to choose when to hit the shot. He can learn as the series goes on as the other players have shown."

After being dismissed by a short delivery in the first innings, Brook seemed to be ready for the barrage in the second essay as well. However, that led to his undoing as Cummins got the ball to straighten from a good length and castled the batter. On this, Morgan added:

"It was an excellent delivery (Brook) and it held up the slope so you can totally understand why he played the line. But I have to say good bowling and that too early in his innings."

Kevin Pietersen on Harry Brook's dismissal

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen was also present in the discussion and even he hailed Pat Cummins for brilliantly planning Harry Brook's dismissal. Pietersen shed light on how easily Cummins could have welcomed Brook with the short ball, but the Aussie skipper knew that the batter wasn't expecting a good length delivery.

On this, Pietersen stated:

"If we are the captains of Australia and we have seen the way he (Brook) has had flaps at the short ball and the way he has defended it, it hasn't been too secure. I agree with Morgs that he (Cummins) could have easily tested him with a Bumper there. But it was genius bowling."

England's hopes rest massively on Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett's partnership as they just have Jonny Bairstow and the bowlers to follow.

