Hardik Pandya reveals his new hairstyle ahead of Sri Lankan tour 

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed his new hairstyle to his fans before boarding the flight to Sri Lanka. Pandya had been to Hakim's Aalim hair n' beauty lounge, where Aalim cut his hair in a 'pulse line' style.

Aalim posted three photos of Hardik Pandya's new look on his Instagram account. The Indian all-rounder reshared the post on his Instagram story, labeling the hairdresser as the best.

“In Today’s Time We All Are Living On The Edge.” The Pulse Line For Our Rockstar @hardikpandya93 Hardik Pandya - A True Rockstar Who Can Pull Off Any Style," Aalim Hakim captioned his carousel post.

Here's a look at Hardik Pandya's new haircut.

Hardik Pandya is currently quarantining with the rest of Indian squad in Mumbai ahead of the Sri Lankan tour

While Hardik Pandya did not find a place in the Indian squad for the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent England Test series, he will play for the Indian cricket team against Sri Lanka next month.

A second-string Indian squad will play three ODIs and three T20Is against theIslanderss next month. Hardik Pandya is one of the most experienced players in the Indian squad that features five new faces.

Pandya could not perform well for the Mumbai Indians in the first phase of IPL 2021. But he now has an opportunity to return to form before the second phase of IPL 2021 begins.

#TeamIndia’s limited-overs squad for the Sri Lanka series has assembled in Mumbai 👌



Good to see some new and happy faces in the squad 🙂🙂#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/30nA6lM3PT — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2021

All members of the Indian squad for the Sri Lankan tour have assembled in Mumbai and begun their quarantine before the departure to the island country.

It will be interesting to see how Hardik Pandya and Co. perform under Shikhar Dhawan's leadership in the six white-ball games against Sri Lanka. The India vs Sri Lanka series will begin on July 13 in Colombo.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee