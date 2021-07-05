In Pictures: Indian cricket team takes part in an intra-squad match in Sri Lanka

The Indian cricket team will kick off its limited-overs series against Sri Lanka next Tuesday in Colombo. Ahead of the first match versus Sri Lanka, the Indian cricket team warmed up by playing an intra-squad match.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Manish Pandey and Ishan Kishan were in action during the intra-squad match. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) posted some photos from the game on their official Facebook page.

The scores from the match have not been released yet. However, looking at the photos, one can say that Nitish Rana had a good partnership with Manish Pandey.

Even Shikhar Dhawan seemed in good touch as he could be seen playing a reverse sweep. Ishan Kishan kept the wickets for one of the two teams in the match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also seems to have recovered well from his injury. It will be exciting to see how this Indian cricket team performs in the six white-ball matches against Sri Lanka.

The Indian cricket team has not lost a bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka since 1997

The Indian cricket team has dominated neighbors Sri Lanka in the ODI format of the game. The islanders have won only two of their last 10 ODI matches against the Indian cricket team.

Speaking of Sri Lanka's bilateral ODI series against India, the last time the islanders beat the Men in Blue in an ODI series was back in 1997. Sri Lanka blanked India 3-0 in a three-match ODI series that year.

However, that result seems unlikely in the upcoming series as Sri Lanka's current squad is inexperienced.

While the Indian cricket team does not have some of its experienced stars in the squad, the visitors will still start as the favorites to win the ODI series.

