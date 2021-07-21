SL vs IND 2021: "Playing with the world's best finisher MS Dhoni helps" - Mohammad Kaif on Deepak Chahar's heroics in 2nd ODI

Mohammad Kaif reckons sharing a dressing room and playing alongside MS Dhoni for years must have helped Deepak Chahar keep his nerve in the tight run chase against Sri Lanka in the second ODI.

India looked down and out while chasing 276 for victory as they struggled at 193-7 at one point. However, Deepak Chahar (69*), along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19*), formed an unbeaten 84-run partnership to guide India to victory in the final over of the game.

Mohammad Kaif took to Instagram to congratulate Deepak Chahar for his brilliant knock, stating that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer brings a lot of street smartness to international cricket. He wrote:

"Deepak Chahar showed today he is a sharp and smart fighter. He is mentally strong and very entertaining - he brings a bit of mohalla cricket to the international field. Playing with the world's best finisher Dhoni at CSK also helps."

The 28-year-old was a bit expensive in the second ODI with the ball as he conceded 53 runs in his eight overs. The bowler, however, returned with two wickets, including a brilliant slower delivery that castled Wanindu Hasaranga.

"This is the kind of innings I've been dreaming of" - Deepak Chahar

My Brother you killed it today 🔥 Not just our family but the entire nation is proud of you today 🇮🇳 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/sOFwqdN5DH — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar walked in to bat when the score was 160-6, with the target still more than 100 runs away. After the win, the 28-year-old revealed that Rahul Dravid had advised him to stay in the middle and play all the balls.

Speaking after the game, Chahar said:

"Only one thing that was going on in my mind: this is the kind of innings I've been dreaming of. No better way to win the match for the country. Rahul sir told me to play all the balls. I've played a few innings with India A and I think he has belief in me. He told me he thinks I'm good enough to be a No. 7."

Virat Kohli, who is currently in England, kept an eye on the proceedings of the game. After India's win, the Indian skipper lauded Deepak Chahar's efforts and his ability to play a crucial knock under pressure.

Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2021

