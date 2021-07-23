IND vs SL 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga likely to miss 3rd ODI due to injury

In a significant blow to the Sri Lankan team, their star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to miss the third and final ODI against India due to an injury. As per reports from Cricwire.lk, Hasaranga has suffered a minor setback and the Sri Lankan team will rest him as a precautionary measure.

Kasun Rajitha is also expected to be unavailable for the final ODI, which will be played in Colombo today, due to an injury setback. Sri Lanka are expected to make at least two changes for the third ODI.

The visitors have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Sri Lanka could ring in some changes with the likes of Akila Dhananjaya, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayarathna and Praveen Jayawickrema in the scheme of things to feature in the last ODI.

Hasaranga's absence will undoubtedly be a huge blow for the hosts. The leg-spinner was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as they ran India close and almost pulled off a victory in the second ODI.

Hasaranga returned with figures of 3-37 in his 10 overs, claiming the crucial scalps of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya.

"Sri Lanka should have bowled out Wanindu Hasaranga" - Muttiah Muralitharan

After restricting India to 193-7 in the second ODI, Sri Lanka looked on course for a win, with the visitors chasing 276 for victory. However, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar forged an unbeaten 84-run partnership to guide India home.

After losing the game from an advantageous position, Sri Lanka batsman Charith Asalanka acknowledged the team were emotional following their defeat in the second ODI.

Legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan was baffled by some of the Sri Lankan tactics and argued that Wanindu Hasaranga should have bowled out his overs earlier in search of wickets. The former off-spinner stated on ESPNCricinfo:

"They (Sri Lanka) did some mistakes, they should have bowled out Wanindu Hasaranga. Rather than keeping him, they should have bowled him and tried to take a wicket. If they had taken one wicket out of Bhuvneshwar or Chahar, then two tailenders are coming and it would have been tough to chase about 8 or 9 runs per over. Its an inexperienced side."

Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar played out Hasaranga's overs quietly in the latter stages of the chase with the required run rate within India's control.

With Wanindu Hasaranga now likely to be ruled out of the final ODI, it remains to be seen whether the hosts can come up with a spirited performance after a deflating defeat in the second ODI.

