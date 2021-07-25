SL vs IND 2021: "You get absolutely hammered on it"- Mickey Arthur advises Sri Lankan players to boycott social media

Sri Lankan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his national team players to stay off social media to deal with the criticism they are receiving. Arthur stated that the players were getting "absolutely hammered" by "some idiots" following their run of poor results.

Sri Lanka recently lost the ODI series to India at home by a margin of 2-1. Before that, the Islanders toured England for a limited-overs series where they failed to win a single game. Bangladesh also got the better of the Lankans in an ODI series in May.

In a press conference, Mickey Arthur advised his players to stay off social media, adding that "some of the stuff listed there is beyond comprehensible."

"Some of the stuff listed there is beyond comprehensible. My advice to the guys is just stay off it. You get absolutely hammered on it, There is only one way to handle it and that is not to look. So my best advice is just get over it because there are some idiots there who think they know exactly what's going on, when in fact they know nothing," Arthur said ahead of the T20I series.

WATCH: 🎥 Pre Series Press briefing | Mickey Arthur | #SLvIND T20I series - https://t.co/eJXD8JKNU0#SLvIND — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 24, 2021

Sri Lanka and India will resume their rivalry in the T20I series starting today. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, both teams will get a chance to test their preparations for the mega event.

"The growth I have seen in these players has been fantastic" - Mickey Arthur

While the results haven't been going in Sri Lanka's favor of late, Mickey Arthur is happy with the growth of the players. However, he was quick to acknowledge that the players needed to show a bit more consistency.

"We are creating depths across all the departments now. We just have to get that little bit of consistency and that same depth into our batting, he growth I have seen in these players has been fantastic and the growth comes from giving them confidence and giving them that consistency that they are going to play. We will see the rewards of that in the future for sure," he added.

India will once again start as the favourites to win the 3-match T20I series. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan has made it clear that they will play their best possible side as long as the T20I series against Sri Lanka isn't secured.

