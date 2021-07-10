SL vs IND 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal describes his bond with Shikhar Dhawan using Chemistry terminology

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a picture with Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram, and captioned it with 'the ionic bond.' The duo are currently in Colombo, preparing for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead India in the six-match limited-overs series (three ODIs and three T20Is) starting on July 18. The series had to be rescheduled after COVID-19 cases emerged in the Sri Lankan camp.

The Sri Lankan selectors are yet to name their squad for the series, with new positive COVID-19 cases breaking into their bio bubbles in Colombo and Dambulla.

Indian players will be hoping the series goes on as scheduled as it will give them an opportunity to test their bench strength ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"I don't think it was a dip (in form) or anything" - Yuzvendra Chahal on his recent performances

Yuzvendra Chahal last played for India in an ODI in 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal's stocks have seemingly gone down in recent times. The leg spinner was not part of India's playing XI in the three-match ODI series against England in March. However, Chahal opined that his performances haven't dipped. In a recent interaction with ESPNCricinfo, the 30-year-old said:

"My performance, I don't think it was a dip (in form) or anything. You can't perform in every match. I will try my level best. This series is very important to me. I keep having conversations with the bowling coach. They [management] have given us confidence, and that's why I'm here. If it wasn't there, no one in the team [would be here]. My main focus at the moment is just this series - there's been lesser cricket over the last year, but that's not in our hands."

There is always a race among spinners to come up with new deliveries and variations to surprise the batsmen. However, Chahal stated that he is just concentrating on a couple of variations that he has in his arsenal and is working on his "angles" to improve himself further.

"I've a couple of variations and I'm focusing on that only, not using other deliveries. You will see a more confident Yuzi in this series. I'm just working on my angles and in general trying to bowl more."

Yuzvendra Chahal was last seen in national colors in the T20I series against England. He featured in three matches and claimed three wickets while conceding runs at a high economy of 9.92.

