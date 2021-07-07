SL vs IND: "It's a line-up that would challenge all full strength teams at the moment"- Brad Hogg rubbishes notion of India playing a weak side

With the main Indian squad currently in England to play a five-match Test series against the host nation, the Men in Blue had to pick a fairly different side for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. However, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels the Indian squad in Sri Lanka are good enough to challenge all full strength teams in the world.

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been one of the biggest detractors of the upcoming series, stating that India sending a second-string side is an insult to Sri Lankan cricket.

Looking at the India squad in Sri Lanka, I don't think the hosts can complain. It's a line up that would challenge all full strength teams at the moment. #INDvSL — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 7, 2021

But Brad Hogg is confident that the team coached by Rahul Dravid will win both the three-match ODI and the three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka. Hogg tweeted:

"Looking at the India squad in Sri Lanka, I don't think the hosts can complain. It's a line up that would challenge all full strength teams at the moment. Sri Lanka are having a few issues. India will win both series. Rahul Dravid to disciplined to not have the squad in the right frame of mind."

Sri Lanka will head into the India series on the back of a disappointing tour of England. The Lankans failed to win a single game against England, losing the T20I and ODI series by 3-0 and 2-0 margins respectively. The third and final ODI was washed out due to rain.

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Arjuna Ranatunga's "second-string side" comment

A productive day in the field for #TeamIndia during their T20 intra squad game in Colombo 👌 👌#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/YLbUYyTAkf — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav should be the frontrunner to play in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, given his impressive outing against England earlier this year in the T20Is.

The batsman was asked at a recent press conference what he made of Ranatunga's comments, to which the batsman said:

"Not really [thinking about being a squad of non-first-choice players]. Everyone is completely focused. We're just here to have some fun, enjoy this series completely, and take a lot of positives from here."

The ODI series begins on July 13, with the first game set to take place in Colombo. Team India have won eight of their last nine ODIs against Sri Lanka and will start as favorites once again.

🗣️ 🗣️: The side is excited for the Sri Lanka tour with Rahul Dravid heading #TeamIndia's coaching staff: @surya_14kumar #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/PyspvNlusL — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2021

