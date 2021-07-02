SL vs IND: "Second-string Indian team coming here is an insult on our cricket" - Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga

Arjuna Ranatunga is dismayed with the fact that Sri Lanka are having to face a second-string Indian side, with the latter's main squad currently in England to play a five-match Test series against the host nation. The former skipper feels India sending a weakened team is an insult to Sri Lankan cricket.

With India's top cricketers currently preparing for the upcoming Test series against England, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the team for the limited-overs series versus Sri Lanka. As many as six uncapped players have been named in the Indian squad for the three T20Is and three ODIs, starting on 13th July.

Arjuna Ranatunga blamed the current Sri Lanka Cricket administration for going ahead with the series due to "television marketing needs". While speaking to some reporters at his residence, the former Sri Lanka captain said:

"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs. India sent their best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here. I blame our board for that."

The Sri Lankan team are currently in England, where they were whitewashed in the three-match T20I series and are trailing 2-0 in the ongoing three-match ODI series. The final ODI will be played on 4th July before the Lankan players head home to lock horns with India, with the first ODI scheduled for 13th July.

5 Sri Lankan players refuse to sign tour-based contracts ahead of the India series

Lasith Embuldeniya is one of the players who refused to sign the tour based contract.

The Sri Lankan players are currently at an impasse with their cricket board over their annual contracts. Sri Lanka Cricket came up with a new model that rewards players based on their fitness standards and on-field performances.

However, the current crop of Sri Lankan players are not keen on accepting the new deal. As a result, they have been playing on temporary tour-based contracts. The Sri Lanka team signed such tour-based contracts before heading to England.

But five Sri Lankan players who were not part of the England tour have even refused to sign the tour-based contracts, which puts them out of contention for selection for the India series.

Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara and Kasun Rajitha are the five players who have refused to sign tour contracts. They will not be joining the residential camps for the India series.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 win the 2nd ODI by 8 wickets to go up 2-0 in the #ENGvSL ODI series. pic.twitter.com/nCJ3vNnybx — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 1, 2021

