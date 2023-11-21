"Slightly better pitch would help them to perform better" - Harbhajan Singh blames Ahmedabad wicket for India's 2023 World Cup final loss

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently criticized the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium that was used for the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins won a crucial toss and opted to field first that greatly benefited the side. The Men in Yellow restricted the vaunted Indian batting lineup to a below-par 240 on a slowish and two-paced pitch.

However, the track became even under lights, with the dew taking effect during Australia's run-chase. They hunted down the target in 43 overs with six wickets to spare.

Speaking to India Today, Harbhajan felt India would have preferred a better batting wicket.

"I think it was the kind of pitch which was on the slower side. It was drier than the usual pitch. You know, I would have liked to see a pitch where a lot of scores like 300 plus been scored. That sort of pitch would have India more than this kind of pitch where, you know, you bring your opposition in the game," said Harbhajan.

"You know where your batters were in such great form. They looked really good throughout the tournament, and they were fantastic and very, very proud of them. The way they play their cricket. I think, a slightly better pitch would help them to perform better than what happened," added Harbhajan.

Despite a blistering start from Rohit Sharma (47 off 31), the Indian batters could not get the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. Meanwhile, the Aussies were at ease against the Indian spinners, with opener Travis Head smashing a match-winning 137 off 120 balls.

It was India's lone defeat in the 2023 World Cup as the Aussies triumphed for a sixth time in ODI World Cups.

"I believe India was the superior side" - Harbhajan Singh

Indian players disconsolate after the World Cup final defeat.

Harbhajan Singh felt India was the superior side heading into the 2023 World Cup final but admitted that the Australians played the better cricket on the big day.

While the Men in Blue had won all 10 games of the tournament heading into the grand finale, the Aussies were on an eight-game winning streak after losses in their first two games.

"I believe India was the superior side. You ask anyone. Yesterday before the game, I spoke to a couple of my Aussie friends who I played with in my era. And all of them, they said, India is just top side, and it will be India all the way, But, of course, the Australian team they came out with the plan, they executed well, and they played fantastic cricket," said Harbhajan

"And, of course, if the wicket was on slightly on a better side, one with the ball coming nicely onto the bat, Uh, you know, I think, we would have enjoyed more," added Harbhajan.

The defeat continued India's painful drought in ICC events, where their last victory came in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

They will take on Australia in a five-match T20I series in Vishakapatnam, starting Thursday, November 23.