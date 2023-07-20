“Slightly lazy from Labuschagne, there was no way in the world that ball should get you out” - Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting criticized Marnus Labuschagne for losing his wicket in a casual manner during the first innings of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday.

Labuschagne, who had scored only 144 runs across six innings prior to the fourth Test, took his time and battled through to hit a fifty for the first time in the series. Australia needed him to hold his end of the crease as the innings was at a crucial stage in the second session on Day 1.

The right-handed batter, however, lost his wicket immediately after reaching his half-century to Moeen Ali. The off-spinner trapped him lbw and England decided to go for the review after the umpire was unmoved. The review paid off as Labuschagne had to walk back to the pavilion for 51 runs off 115 deliveries.

Terming Labuschagne as "lazy" following the dismissal, Ponting said on Sky Sports commentary:

“Slightly lazy from Labuschagne, there was no way in the world that ball should get you out.”

Former England captain Michael Atherton also agreed with Ponting's observation and added:

“He has to be so sore with himself … gets to fifty and misses a ball he should never miss when you are in and batting for two or three hours. That is a soft dismissal, much in the same way that Labuschagne rather gifted his wicket at Headingley, he has done it again here at Old Trafford.”

Australia were placed at 183-3 before Labuschagne's dismissal. However, they lost their way as the day progressed despite a fifty from all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to end up with 299-8 at Stumps.

"The tail-end runs now for Australia in this first innings are going to be crucial" - Ricky Ponting

Australia's batting depth has been spruced up with Cameron Green's addition in place of Todd Murphy. The inclusion of two all-rounders in the playing XI has pushed Alex Carey down to No. 8 with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, who are able candidates with the bat, coming in at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

The visitors' tail order has been a hit-and-miss in the Ashes so far. They played a crucial role in the team's win in the series opener, but have also collapsed like a deck of cards, notably against the short ball.

Carey played out the majority of the deliveries at the start of his partnership with Starc following the fall of the seventh wicket.

Ponting commented on the importance of the runs by the lower-order batters and felt that Carey needs to trust them more.

“It’s too early for that, as far as I’m concerned. Mitch Starc can bat. Pat Cummins in next, he can bat. I think Carey has to put some trust in Starc and Cummins,” he said.

“We saw Pat Cummins at Edgbaston do a really good job to get Australia over the line. They can still ink out tail-end runs. Looking back in the first three games, they’ve been very important at different times. The tail-end runs now for Australia in this first innings are going to be crucial,” Ponting added.

Carey was dismissed in the 81st over after scoring 20 runs off 49 deliveries. Starc, on the other hand, is unbeaten at the other end after facing 70 deliveries for his 23 runs.