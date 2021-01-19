The last time an Indian scored a 50 as slow as Cheteshwar Pujara's

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara stood up to the Australian challenge on Day 5 of the Gabba Test. While people were debating over his slow strike rate, Cheteshwar Pujara continued batting in the only manner he knows - block, block and block.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was peppered with short balls by the Aussie pacers, took multiple blows all over his body. The experienced right-handed batsman, however, dug in, and did not give up.

During the process of his fighting knock, Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his half-century off 196 balls. This is now the 32-year-old's slowest fifty in Test cricket.

Pujara broke his own record, which he made earlier in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He had scored 50 off 174 balls in the first innings in Sydney, and brought up his half-century in 170 deliveries in the second innings. The right-handed batsman eventually perished for 77 from 205 balls.

Cheteshwar Pujara.. Test series 2020/21 in Australia

43 in 160 balls @ Adelaide

50 in 176 balls (50 in 174 balls) @ Sydney

77 in 205 balls (50 in 170 balls) @ Sydney

25 in 94 balls @ Brisbane

52* in 196 balls (50 in 196 balls) @ Brisbane (his slowest fifty!) #AusvInd#IndvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 19, 2021

At the Gabba, Cheteshwar Pujara’s vigil ended on 56 from 211 balls after he was trapped LBW by Pat Cummins. He hit seven fours and scored his runs at a strike rate of 26.54.

When Kiran More did a Cheteshwar Pujara

Kiran More

Back in November 1992, former India wicket-keeper Kiran More played a similar knock (in terms of numbers) to what Cheteshwar Pujara did on Day 5 of the Gabba Test.

He batted for 214 balls and scored 55 runs in India’s first innings of the Durban Test against South Africa. The visitors were responding to the Proteas' first innings score of 254, and finished 277.

Advertisement

Kiran More occupied the crease for 299 minutes and hit three fours before being trapped LBW by Omar Henry. He ended his innings with a strike rate of 25.70, marginally lower than Cheteshwar Pujara's at the Gabba.

50+ scores for India on maiden inngs in SA:

119 V Kohli, Joburg, 2013

105 V Sehwag, Bloemfontein, 2001

103 P Amre, Durban, 1992

63 D Karthik, Cape Town, 2007

55 Kiran More, Durban, 1992

51 H PANDYA, Cape Town, 2018 *#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 6, 2018

For the record, India drew the Test on the back of Pravin Amre’s famous debut century.