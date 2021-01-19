The last time an Indian scored a 50 as slow as Cheteshwar Pujara's

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara stood up to the Australian challenge on Day 5 of the Gabba Test. While people were debating over his slow strike rate, Cheteshwar Pujara continued batting in the only manner he knows - block, block and block.
Cheteshwar Pujara, who was peppered with short balls by the Aussie pacers, took multiple blows all over his body. The experienced right-handed batsman, however, dug in, and did not give up.
During the process of his fighting knock, Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his half-century off 196 balls. This is now the 32-year-old's slowest fifty in Test cricket.
Pujara broke his own record, which he made earlier in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He had scored 50 off 174 balls in the first innings in Sydney, and brought up his half-century in 170 deliveries in the second innings. The right-handed batsman eventually perished for 77 from 205 balls.
At the Gabba, Cheteshwar Pujara’s vigil ended on 56 from 211 balls after he was trapped LBW by Pat Cummins. He hit seven fours and scored his runs at a strike rate of 26.54.
When Kiran More did a Cheteshwar Pujara
Back in November 1992, former India wicket-keeper Kiran More played a similar knock (in terms of numbers) to what Cheteshwar Pujara did on Day 5 of the Gabba Test.
He batted for 214 balls and scored 55 runs in India’s first innings of the Durban Test against South Africa. The visitors were responding to the Proteas' first innings score of 254, and finished 277.
Kiran More occupied the crease for 299 minutes and hit three fours before being trapped LBW by Omar Henry. He ended his innings with a strike rate of 25.70, marginally lower than Cheteshwar Pujara's at the Gabba.
For the record, India drew the Test on the back of Pravin Amre's famous debut century.