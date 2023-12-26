"Smart selection" - Fans react to Prasidh Krishna's debut in IND vs SA 1st Test

Team India handed Prasidh Krishna his debut for their first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26.

Prasidh has been rewarded for his exploits with the bat for India-A versus South Africa-A. The 27-year-old received his Test cap from vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. The medium pacer has been picked ahead of Mukesh Kumar, who made his Test debut in West Indies earlier this year.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma said:

“Prasidh Krishna is making his debut.”

The Karnataka pacer has a decent track record in first-class cricket. He has picked up 54 wickets in 12 games, including three fifers and once 10 wickets.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) congratulated Prasidh Krishna on his Test debut against the Proteas. One user wrote:

"It's a Smart Selection to pick Prasidh Krishna over Mukesh Kumar. We've got bowlers who can swing, and Prasidh brings a different dimension by hitting the deck hard. His height will also work in our favor. Congratulations!"

Here are some more reactions:

South Africa opt to bat against India; Prasidh Krishna, Nandre Burger and David Bedingham make debuts

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the opening Test. The hosts included two debutants - Nandre Burger and David Bedingham in their playing XI.

At the toss, Bavuma said:

“We'll bowl first. Wicket has been under covers, we want to use the moisture and make early inroads. Our boys have all got into reasonably fit conditions, Lungi is the only one who's not yet fully fit. Two debutants today - Nandre Burger and David Bedingham. We're playing with four seamers for this one.”

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma looked happy to lose the toss due to indecision. He said at the toss:

“Wasn't too sure (on batting or bowling). We are quite aware of the conditions, we have been here a few times. We need to put runs on the board and the bowlers will do the job for us. We do understand the challenge of batting first with the overhead conditions and the grass, but the guys are up for the challenge.

Adding that Ravichandran Ashwin will replace Ravindra Jadeja, he said:

"We are playing with four seamers and a spinner. Ashwin is playing in place of Jadeja. Jaddu had a bit of a back spasm, so Ashwin comes in and he is a quality spinner to have. Prasidh is making his debut, along with the other pacers Shardul, Siraj and Bumrah.”

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

