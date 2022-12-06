"Smiles on" - Team India celebrate Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer's birthday ahead of 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

Team India stars Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer rang in their 37th and 28th birthdays, respectively, on Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 6.

Dhawan and Iyer celebrated their birthdays alongside their Indian teammates in Dhaka ahead of the upcoming second ODI of their three-match series against Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a few pictures on their Twitter account, in which the two batters can be seen cutting a cake.

The BCCI captioned the post:

"Smiles on @SDhawan25 & @ShreyasIyer15 a very happy birthday."

Dhawan had cut another cake earlier in the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid and Men in Blue players including KL Rahul, Axar Patel. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

It is worth mentioning that Iyer shares his birthday with India's fast bowling spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, and talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. While Bumrah turned 29 on Tuesday, it was Jadeja's 34th birthday this year.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will next be seen in action on December 7

India is currently competing against Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series. The Rohit Sharma-led side performed underwhelmingly with the bat in the opening encounter, getting bundled out for 186 runs.

While their bowlers helped them power their way back into the contest, the Bangladeshi side ultimately eked out a narrow one-wicket victory in the low-scoring thriller.

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Iyer were a part of India's playing XI for the first ODI. However, the two failed to make a significant impact with the bat. While the senior opener was dismissed for seven, Iyer managed to score 24 runs.

The two will next be seen in action in the second match of the 50-over rubber. The game is set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

