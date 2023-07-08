"Smith and Labuschagne gifting their wickets to Moen Ali" - Michael Vaughan on where Australia lost the plot on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test

Former England skipper Micheal Vaughan condemned star batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne for throwing away their wickets in the final session of Day 2.

After taking a first-innings lead of 26, Australia were in pole position at 68-1 in their second essay. However, in a lapse of concentration, Labuschagne played a reckless slog sweep and picked out the deep midwicket fielder to be dismissed for 33.

A couple of overs later, Smith played a similarly uncharacteristic shot by flicking a full delivery straight into the hands of the mid-wicket fielder.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 2, Vaughan expressed surprise at the two most consistent batters allowing the hosts back into the Test from a seemingly down-and-out position.

"Australia will look at two areas. Their two key players, Smith and Labuschagne gifting their wickets to Moen Ali. There is nothing there for the spinners, he did a great job just holding an end up which is his job to do," he said.

Vaughan added it was rare to see Steve Smith so uncomfortable on the crease.

"But to think that Smith and Labuschagne got out to Moen Ali on that pitch, I’ve never ever seen them give it away like that. Particularly Steve Smith, I’ve never seen him look so itchy when he went to the crease," added Vaughan.

The hosts also picked up Usman Khawaja a few overs later to potentially inch ahead in the absorbing third Test.

Despite being the Player of the Match in the previous Test, Smith failed to make a mark in both innings of his 100th Test, with 24 total tuns.

His heir apparent Labuschagne has struggled all series to convert starts, evidenced by his average of only 24 with no half-centuries.

"Australians allowed Moen to bowl too many good overs early" - Michael Vaughan

Moean Ali's double strikes brought England back into the game on Day 2

Michael Vaughan also believes that Moen Ali being allowed to bowl several tight overs at the start of his spell played a role in the star Australian batters throwing their wickets against him.

The off-spinner conceded only 14 runs in his six overs before picking up the wicket of Labuschagne in his seventh over. The 36-year-old veteran followed that up by dismissing an itchy Smith in his next over to finally stamp his authority in the series.

"Australians allowed Moen to bowl too many good overs early, I thought as soon as he came on to bowl they'll try to hit him. But they allowed him to bowl and all of the sudden Marnus thought he had had to go up in the gears and he got that one fortune by Jonny Bairstow," said Vaughan. "I thought he'll get a big score and be there not out at stumps and get a century," added Vaughan. To see him get out so softly and then to see Smith follow just a couple of overs later that was a big momentum shift in the Test match."

The twin dismissals gave Moen Ali his 200th Test wicket and brought England back into the contest.

As things stand at stumps on Day 2, Australia are 116/4, with a lead of 142, with first innings heroes Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh at the crease.

