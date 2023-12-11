"Smriti Mandhana knows her importance" - Jhulan Goswami lauds Shreyanka Patil's performance in 3rd IND vs ENG T20I

Jhulan Goswami has lauded Shreyanka Patil for giving a match-winning performance in the third T20I between India and England on Sunday.

Shreyanka registered figures of 3/19 in four overs as India bowled out England for 126 after they opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Women in Blue chased down the target with five wickets and an over to spare to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series.

While reviewing the game on Sports 18, Goswami was asked about Shreyanka's performance and visuals of Smriti Mandhana embracing her Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate after she won the Player of the Match award.

"It's just the start of the journey for Shreyanka and I hope she wins India more matches going forward. Smriti Mandhana knows her importance. She knows that this girl has the ability to win matches for India and she is an RCB player as well. So she knows how important she is for RCB going forward," Goswami responded.

The legendary Indian pacer pointed out that the recognition would have been a moment of immense pride for the youngster.

"There cannot be a bigger platform than this as a cricketer. Everyone wants to play for India. There cannot be a bigger moment than getting Player of the Match in your debut series in front of your family and fans," she added.

Shreyanka dismissed Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, and Sophie Ecclestone during England's innings. She also caught Sophia Dunkley and Amy Jones to excel as a fielder as well.

"Much deserving" - Reema Malhotra on Shreyanka Patil being awarded Player of the Match

Shreyanka Patil used the around-the-wicket angle effectively. [P/C: BCCI]

When Reema Malhotra was asked about Shreyanka Patil being awarded the Player of the Match ahead of Saika Ishaque, she replied:

"Much deserving. You can talk about the bowling partnership because Saika put pressure from one end and Shreyanka put pressure from the other end. However, she (Shreyanka) got her first Player of the Match award because of the three wickets and the two catches."

The former India cricketer added that the spin-bowling all-rounder can be an able ally for Deepti Sharma.

"I feel she is ready for the big stage. You were searching for a bowler who can bowl in the powerplay. You have Deepti Sharma, but if someone can support her, it's Shreyanka Patil. She is a youngster but she brings confidence, attitude and intent along with her," she elaborated.

Shreyanka and Ishaque's spells reduced England to 76/8 after they were decently placed at 67/3. The latter returned figures of 3/22, with Renuka Singh (2/23) and Amanjot Kaur (2/25) sharing the other four wickets.

