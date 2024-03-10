“Snow mein chalte hai upar” - Sarfaraz Khan sledges Shoaib Bashir in hilarious fashion during 5th IND vs ENG Test 

There was no shortage of entertainment with regard to sledging and quirky war of words during the fifth and final India vs England Test in Dharamsala. The match got over within three days and a video from Day 3 on Saturday, March 9 is now going viral on social media. In the hilarious clip, Indian fielder Sarfaraz Khan is heard telling England batter Shoaib Bashir to hit out [and get out] so that they can enjoy the snow in Dharamsala.

India hammered England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test in Dharamsala. Facing a huge first-innings deficit of 259 runs, the visitors were bowled out for 195 in the second innings. The margin of defeat could have been even bigger but for a ninth-wicket stand of 48 between Bashir (13) and Joe Root (84).

As the partnership delayed India’s victory push, Sarfaraz decided to play some mind games. He sledged Bashir in a hilarious fashion and was caught on stump mic telling the tailender:

“Maar jaldi, snow mein chalte hai upar, ghum ke aayenge chal [Hit quickly, let’s go up to the snow, we’ll roam around.]”

Bashir was eventually dismissed by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja as he missed a full and fast delivery outside off. There was another funny moment as the England off-spinner asked for a review even though he was bowled. Bashir’s antics left Root smiling, who had his hand on his head, wondering what the young cricketer was up to.

Incidentally, a funny sledging incident featuring Bashir and Safaraz also went viral during the fourth Test in Ranchi. As the England batter took guard during his innings on Day 2 of the Test, Sarfaraz was heard cheekily commenting:

“Isko to Hindi nahi aati hain [He doesn't know Hindi].”

To this, the England off-spinner replied:

“Thodi thodi aati hain Hindi [I know a bit of Hindi].”

Bashir’s stay out in the middle lasted only two balls as he was caught at backward point, trying to go after Jadeja.

Sarfaraz Khan passed a nasty comment on Jonny Bairstow during 5th IND vs ENG Test

Before the Bashir incident, Sarfaraz was heard sledging Jonny Bairstow as well on Day 3 in Dharamsala. After the England batter and Shubman Gill exchanged some words over James Anderson’s retirement, the Mumbai batter chipped in and commented:

“Chup baithne bol isko. Thoda se run kya bana liye zyaada uchal raha hai [Ask him to keep quiet. He has just scored a few runs].”

Bairstow was dismissed for 39 off 31 balls in the second innings, playing in his 100th Test. As for Sarfaraz, he had a memorable debut Test series, scoring 200 runs in five innings at an average of 50, with three half-centuries.

