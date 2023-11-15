"So destructive, so sensational, just bowling like a WOOOW" - Reactions pour after Mohammed Shami's 7-wicket haul in IND vs NZ semi-final

Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers in India's 2023 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue posted an impressive 397-run total after choosing to bat first, courtesy of wonderful centuries from Virat Kohli (117) and Shreyas Iyer (105).

Shami provided the team with a fantastic start, sending back openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra early. Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson stitched together a stunning 181-run partnership for the third wicket to give the team a glimmer of hope.

Shami once again helped India power their way back into the contest, picking up two wickets in the 33rd over. The veteran seamer finished with seven wickets, claiming his third five-wicket haul in the ongoing showpiece event.

The right-arm fast bowler earned widespread praise on social media for his incredible bowling exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

New Zealand were ultimately bundled out for 327, helping India secure a fantastic 70-run victory. Notably, this was Mohammed Shami's third five-wicket haul in the ongoing showpiece event.

He also became the first bowler with four fifers in World Cups. With 23 wickets from just six matches, Shami is currently the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup.

"We don't know when all of us will get a chance like this again" - Mohammed Shami on playing the 2023 World Cup

Mohammed Shami was benched for Team India's first four matches. He got a chance to feature in the playing XI after Hardik Pandya injured his ankle while bowling during the group match against Bangladesh.

He began his campaign with a five-wicket haul against New Zealand, and there has been no looking back for the fast bowler from there.

Speaking about his performance, here's what Mohammed Shami said during a post-match interview:

"I was waiting for my turn. I wasn't playing much white ball cricket. I had in mind, we talk about a lot of things like yorkers and slower balls. I tried to take wickets with the new ball. I try to take as many as I can with the new ball. I dropped the catch of Kane. I felt bad. I tried to take pace off. They were playing their shots. So, I took a chance."

"The wicket was good," he added. "There was the fear of dew. The grass was cut off nicely. The runs were enough. Had dew come in, things could have been bad. The slower balls might not have worked. I feel amazing. This is a huge platform. We lost in the semis in the 2015 and the 2019 WC.

"Looking to cash in with the chance I have been given. We don't know when all of us will get a chance like this again."

India will take on the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup. The summit clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.