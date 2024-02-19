"So much guff comes out of their dressing room" - Sir Geoffrey Boycott urges England to back their words with actions after defeat in Rajkot

Ex-England opener Sir Geoffrey Boycott has hit out at the current England team for speaking too much without backing it up with their deeds on the field. Boycott also singled out Ben Duckett over his comments of wanting to chase more runs following his masterful 153 against India in Rajkot.

England's gigantic 434-run loss in the third Test as Rajkot triggered a backlash, especially for squandering a golden opportunity to bat India out of the game on day 3. However, the tourists got skittled for 319 after collapsing from 224-2 to concede a 126-run lead. India went on to set 557 for England to win and bowled the opposition out for 122.

In his column for The Telegraph, Boycott stated that England can talk about wanting to entertain and attack but must come up with the goods in a timely manner.

"England’s players can talk all they want about being entertainers but winning is better. So much guff comes out of their dressing room about attacking bowlers, imposing themselves on whatever the situation is and that they will chase any target. Ben Duckett was full of himself after his wonderful innings of 153 saying “the more runs we have to chase the better”.

"After their second innings collapse and massive defeat, his comments should embarrass him. If you are going to boast, be outrageously cocky, even arrogant, then you have to back it up with deeds, not words."

Duckett's comments suggesting that England deserved credit following day 3 of the Rajkot Test for the opposition also playing aggressively invited a backlash. Even Michael Vaughan asserted that England is not the first team to play attacking shots in the format.

"It’s not a negative or a failure to alter your mindset or your game plan" - Geoffrey Boycott

Joe Root has struggled in the series. (Credits: Getty)

The 83-year-old opined that adaptability is critical as Indian pitches are not always conducive to free strokeplay, and altering gameplans is any good sportsman's hallmark.

"Indian pitches are different. For a couple of days they are good for strokeplay but then they get slower and the ball doesn’t come onto the bat. Some balls stop on the pitch, there is turn and if you just hit through the line then you are asking for trouble.

"Great sportsmen know how and when to adapt the way they play depending on the conditions and circumstances. It’s not a negative or a failure to alter your mindset or your game plan. It’s called being smart."

Boycott warned that players cannot be one-trick ponies in this era and said in this regard:

"If an individual or a team can only play or perform one way then they are a one-trick pony and not a great player or great team. At the moment England are in danger of hoisting themselves on their own petard with batsmen being told or believing they must attack, attack, attack all the time."

The fourth Test begins in Ranchi on February 23.

