"Some centuries define your career" - Parthiv Patel on Shubman Gill's hundred in the 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Parthiv Patel reckons Shubman Gill's century in the second Test between India and England could be a career-defining knock.

Gill scored 104 runs off 147 deliveries in India's second-innings total of 255 in Visakhapatnam. His knock helped the hosts set a 399-run target for Ben Stokes and company and they eventually completed a 106-run win on Monday (February 5) to draw level in the five-match series.

During a post-match discussion on Colors Cineplex, Patel was asked about the significance of Gill's century. He responded:

"Some centuries define your career. If you don't score a century at that time or don't play a big knock, there could probably be a break in your career. You might have to go back to domestic cricket. You would have to again do all the work you had done to reach here."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter praised the youngster for overcoming the initial hiccups in his innings.

"So if you see from that perspective, this century was extremely important for Shubman Gill and the way he controlled himself, especially the initial half an hour of his batting. He was given out once and got an edge that didn't carry. So a lot of things were happening. Luck was also slightly in his favor," Patel explained.

Gill was given out lbw off Tom Hartley's bowling, with the decision being reversed on review due to an inside edge. He also survived a close lbw appeal off James Anderson's bowling based on umpire's call and edged Hartley between the keeper and first slip for a boundary before he had reached the 20-run mark.

"Such things teach you a lot" - Parthiv Patel on Shubman Gill's recent lean run

Shubman Gill had a top score of 36 in his last 12 Test innings before the century. [P/C: Getty]

Parthiv Patel reckons Shubman Gill would have learned a lot from his recent lean run. He elaborated:

"Such things teach you a lot because his career was only on the upswing until now. When you come down, you learn a lot, that when your career is going up, however many runs you might be scoring, how to keep that balance is extremely important."

The cricket-turned-commentator added that the immensely talented batter would have gained a lot mentally.

"We never talk about the skill because we know how much skill he has but such things teach you a lot mentally not only in cricket but also in life," Patel said.

Gill's century would have ensured his place in India's playing XI for the third Test against England. Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar might have to make way if Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are back in the mix for the Rajkot Test.

