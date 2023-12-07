"Some people knock on the door and others like to break it - Reema Malhotra lauds Danni Wyatt's knock ahead of the WPL 2024 auction

Reema Malhotra has lauded Danni Wyatt for scoring a timely blazing half-century ahead of the WPL 2024 auction on Saturday, December 9.

Wyatt smashed 75 runs off 47 deliveries as England set India a mammoth 198-run target in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (December 6). The visitors then restricted the hosts to 159/6 to register a 38-run win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While reviewing the game on Sports 18, Malhotra was asked about Wyatt playing an enterprising knock ahead of the auction, to which she responded:

"Some people knock on the door and others like to break it. Danni Wyatt said that she went unsold last time but she will play and show on the same Indian ground (city) where the WPL happened last time and is going to happen this time as well so that you know that she can play in these conditions. So everyone's eyes will be on this player."

The former India all-rounder praised the England opener for improving her batting by leaps and bounds after she couldn't continue playing international cricket as a bowler. She elaborated:

"She started her career as an off-spinner. She used to bat at No. 7 and play in the team as an off-spinner. After that, she was called for chucking, couldn't bowl, and then she developed so much as a batter, that she is now one of the best T20 batters for England and who plays spin very well."

Wyatt struck eight fours and two sixes during her 75-run effort. The 32-year-old, who has taken 46 T20I wickets, has amassed 2602 runs at an excellent strike rate of 127.42 in 129 innings in the shortest format.

"I saw intelligence in that partnership" - Reema Malhotra on Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt's partnership

Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt added 138 runs for the third wicket. [P/C: BCCI]

Reema Malhotra was also asked about her thoughts on Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt's partnership, to which she replied:

"I saw intelligence in that partnership because England were in trouble when they joined hands. They were 2/2, but they read the conditions and the bowlers and played cricketing shots."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the duo for planning their partnership meticulously. She explained:

"Both batters passed their examination. They knew when to change gears, especially the gears they changed after drinks, they hit one or two fours in every over. This is how you take calculated risks in the T20 format and take the innings forward."

Sciver-Brunt scored 77 runs off 53 deliveries with the help of 13 fours. The Mumbai Indians player also dismissed Smriti Mandhana during India's chase and was awarded the Player of the Match for her all-round efforts.

