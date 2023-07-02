"Some of them were playing it like Joel Garner was bowling" - Michael Vaughan on Australian batsmen against England's short-ball tactics

Former England captain Michael Vaughan bemoaned Australia's regrettable batting against the short-pitched bowling on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. After being well-placed at 187-2 at drinks on the first session of Day 4, the English bowlers changed their plans and went all-out on a bouncer barrage.

The ploy worked perfectly as several Australian batters, including Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Travis Head, were bounced out in succession to help England claw back into the contest.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 4, Vaughan said:

"It was good tactics. I don't think the Australians played it well at all. Some of them jumping in front of their face, I think the pitch is little two-paced so the odd ball is sliding through and the odd ball is sticking in the surface."

The former Ashes-winning skipper did give the batters a slight benefit of the doubt by stating that the pitch was also a bit two-paced.

"When you are looking to play, you are not sure what's going to be coming at you. So have to give all the batters little bit of leeway. Although some of them were playing it like Joel Garner was bowling. I know he was 87 Miles/hr but these were 79 Miles/hr bouncers," added Vaughan.

Apart from the aforementioned trio, Cameron Green and Alex Carey also fell prey to England's short-pitched bowling as Australia lost their final eight wickets for just 92 runs to be bowled out for 279 in their second innings. Earlier in the game, the visitors used a similar tactic to unsettle and ultimately dislodge the English batters.

As things stand, England head into the final day needing another 257 runs with six wickets in hand to level the series at one apiece.

"They'll use it throughout the rest of the series" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan also believes that the English bowlers will employ the short-ball tactic for the rest of the Ashes until the Aussie batters showcase the ability to tackle it better.

As many as five of the Australian top seven fell to the short delivery on Day 4 to help England storm back into the contest and set up a potentially thrilling finish on the final day.

"It's a tactic England will carry on using. They'll use it throughout the rest of the series and at times it's going to be tedious. But that's what England will do. Two things - It worked but it is an indication that if England had taken the second new ball they would have probably been a chance for Australia to score quicker," said Vaughan.

Despite being attritional and physically taxing for the pacers, the former England captain is adamant that the hosts will continue with the ploy.

"Unfortunately I think we are going to be seeing plenty more of the short stuff and Australia will just hope they come up with better answers because It's certainly what England will be throwing at them going forward," added Vaughan.

Despite Australia's struggles against the short ball, they still managed to post a healthy second innings total and set England a daunting target of 371 for victory.

Poll : 0 votes