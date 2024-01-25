“Some things don’t need explanations” – Dinesh Karthik and Wasim Jaffer take cheeky digs at Kevin Pietersen during India vs England 1st Test

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik roasted former England player Kevin Pietersen on social media during Day 1 of the ongoing first Test between the two teams in Hyderabad on Thursday (January 25).

They did so after Pietersen came up with contrasting tweets in the first and second sessions as England skipper Ben Stokes chose to bat first.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that the visitors would post a 450-run first innings total but changed his mind after the spinners came into play. The visiting side eventually managed 246 in their first innings.

Pietersen wrote on X (formerly Twitter) during the morning session:

“England bat. 450/9 declared today?”

He shared another post on X during the second session:

“Bloody hell!!!! Might be a two day game!”

Jaffer compiled screenshots of Pietersen's tweets and shared the screenshots on the micro-blogging platform. He jokingly wrote:

“Dinesh Karthik will translate this one for you Kevin Pietersen.”

Karthik responded:

“Some things don’t need explanations. Am I right Kevin Pietersen?”

India dominate England on Day 1 of the Hyderabad Test

A clinical all-round performance helped India dominate England on Day 1 of the opening Test on Thursday.

Batting first, England got a decent start as opener Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett shared a 55-run partnership. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja soon reduced the visitors to 60/3.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow then stitched together a 61-run stand for the fourth wicket before Jadeja and Axar Patel reduced England to 155/7. Captain Ben Stokes (70 off 88) then formed crucial partnerships with the lower order to help his side post 246 in 64.3 overs.

Jadeja and Ashwin bagged three wickets apiece for the hosts while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah settled for two wickets each.

In response, India were 119/1 at stumps on Day 1, trailing by 127 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (76 off 70) and Shubman Gill (14 off 43) at the crease. Jack Leach provided the first breakthrough for the visitors by dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma for 24 off 27 balls, who was caught by Ben Stokes at mid-on.

