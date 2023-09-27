"Someone who can go on to lead India as well in the future" - Robin Uthappa on Shreyas Iyer

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa reserved high praise for Shreyas Iyer, pointing out how the batter roared back to form after coming back from an injury.

Uthappa opined that Iyer's knock in the second ODI of India's ongoing three-match series against Australia is a great sign ahead of the World Cup 2023. He also suggested that the talented batter could emerge as a potential captaincy candidate in the future.

In a video shared by Uthappa on his YouTube channel, he said (3:01)

"Shreyas Iyer, what a relief! It's been a long time coming. We've always known that he is a high-class player. In my books, he is someone who can go on to lead India as well in the future. Shreyas is a solid player and he showed us why in that hundred against Australia.

"Just the pace at which he batted, the control, and the connection. To have a couple of low scores and then have a freak kind of spasm that keeps him out of action for some time. To come back like that, especially after the injury, is not easy and takes a lot of character."

Iyer returned to India's ODI team following an injury layoff at the Asia Cup 2023. However, he picked up a back spasm during the tournament and didn't feature in the Super 4s matches or the final.

To make matters worse, he was run out for three in the ODI series opener against Australia. However, Iyer made amends by notching a stunning century in the subsequent contest, scoring 105 off 90 balls in Indore.

"Could very well be the Man of the Series" - Robin Uthappa hopeful of Shubman Gill shining at World Cup 2023

Robin Uthappa also highlighted how Team India opener Shubman Gill has performed admirably this year. He backed the youngster to continue his stellar form at the World Cup 2023.

Hailing Gill as India's next batting superstar after Virat Kohli, Uthappa said (1:05):

"If you have to look at a few things leading into the World Cup, one would be Shubman Gill's form. He is in such wonderful form that you want to protect that a little bit. You want to make sure that you save all those runs for an important tournament like the World Cup. All signs lead to Shubman Gill being the next big thing in Indian cricket.

"It certainly seems like he is going to take over from Virat Kohli as the next big Indian batting star. Here's hoping that he continues his good form, goes into the World Cup feeling exceptionally good, and scores lots and lots of runs for India. Hopefully, he sets high standards for himself and could very well be the Man of the Series."

Gill has shown tremendous batting form this year. He has chalked up 1,230 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 72.35. The right-handed batter has five centuries and as many fifties to his name in the format in 2023.