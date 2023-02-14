“Someone editing my pics” – Prithvi Shaw deletes post and issues clarification as a picture with Nidhi Tapadia gets viral

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has issued a clarification after a recent Instagram post with actress and model Nidhi Tapadia went viral earlier on Tuesday, February 14.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shaw wrote:

“Someone editing my pics and showing stuffs that I haven’t put on my story or on my page. So, ignore all the tags and msges thx.”

A screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story

Earlier in the day, his verified account showed Shaw and Tapadia posing with each other on Valentine’s Day. The post has since been deleted from the cricketer's account.

On the work front, Shaw recently made his comeback to the India squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home earlier this year. The 23-year-old got the opportunity after smashing 379 for Mumbai against Assam in the Ranji Trophy but didn’t get a game against the Kiwis.

Prithvi Shaw to next play for DC in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw will next play for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023. He will look to take some added responsibility and produce some match-winning performances in the absence of injured regular skipper Rishabh Pant.

Last year, the right-hander scored 283 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 152.97, including a couple of half-centuries. So far, Shaw has amassed 1588 runs in 63 matches, including 12 fifties.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, who finished fifth in the last edition of the IPL, have bought swashbuckling batter Phil Salt as a replacement for injured wicketkeeper-batter Pant. They have also roped in South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw as they aim to win their maiden IPL trophy.

Delhi Squad

Players bought: Ishant Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Phil Salt (INR 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.60 crore).

Players retained - Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

