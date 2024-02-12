"Someone in the Indian batting line-up will stand up"- Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli missing the entire Test series against England

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has agreed that it would be a disappointment for the entire cricketing fraternity that star Indian batter Virat Kohli would not take any part in the ongoing Test series against England.

Kohli had initially pulled out of just the first two Tests, citing personal reasons. However, the BCCI confirmed last week that the former Indian skipper had withdrawn from the entire series, with the board respecting his decision.

Nevertheless, Stuart Broad believes there's enough quality in the Indian batting line-up to ensure they step up and fill Virat Kohli's void.

"It's a shame for the series that he will be missing but India have won the last Test. Kohli is such a quality player, his passion, his fire, but obviously personal matters always take precedence. But it gives a great opportunity to young players also. So someone in the Indian batting line-up will stand up at some stage," Broad told IANS.

India will be high on confidence after a comprehensive win by 106 runs in the previous Test in Visakhapatnam. They might also have experienced players like KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja available for the third Test in Rajkot, beginning on Thursday, February 15.

"Bazball has proven it can work in every country": Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad was highly impressed with the way England beat India in the first Test in Hyderabad despite having a first-innings deficit of 190 runs. He felt the win had proven that the Bazball ideology would work in any condition against any opposition.

"I love it. The series is one-all (1-1) at the moment, but I think 'Bazball' has proven that it can work in every country. I think Hyderabad's performance is the most impressive performance of the England team. We won in Pakistan 3-0, we played well in New Zealand. So 'Bazball' is a mentality that is driving the game forward," the former pacer said.

Broad also felt that results like England beating India in Hyderabad and West Indies beating Australia at The Gabba showcased the unpredictability and the thrill involved with Test cricket.

