"Someone like Bumrah needs an off-season because he puts so much into every ball" - Glenn McGrath cautions India's ace pacer of 'injury' risk

Australian legend Glenn McGrath has warned India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah of injury risk without a proper off-season due to his bowling action and extra effort on release.

The 30-year-old suffered a stress fracture injury on his back that required surgery and kept him out of action for almost a year from September 2022. Bumrah has enjoyed tremendous success on his return with an incredible 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and a sensational Test series in South Africa and at home against England.

In a media interaction at the MRF Pace Foundation, McGrath said:

"The last two strides that he takes, he just powers into the crease. Thus, his momentum increases, and that's where he gets the pace. Someone like Bumrah needs an off-season because he puts so much into every ball. With so much extensive effort, he needs a break. If he keeps playing, the amount of pressure created given the bowling action he has, he is bound to get injured, which he has in the past."

Despite his injury history, Bumrah has been sensational across formats when he plays, claiming 382 wickets in 187 games.

He became the fastest Indian and second-fastest Asian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets during the recently concluded England series.

"The Indian fast bowling has been set for a long time and hasn't had a big turnover" - Glenn McGrath

Shami and Siraj have been the perfect compliments to Bumrah in the fast-bowling department.

Glenn Mcgrath felt with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav complementing Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pace-bowling has delivered for such a long time, resulting in fewer changes.

Other pacers like Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, and Akash Deep, among others, have only played the odd games over the past few years.

"The Indian fast bowling has been set for a long time and hasn't had a big turnover. The way (Mohammed) Shami, (Mohammed) Siraj, and Umesh (Yadav) have delivered, only when they move older, we can think of having a change," said McGrath.

"We have Avesh Khan and many others in the fray. We will see in the future. Having so many good right-arm bowlers is the reason why we haven't seen a left-arm Indian pacer lately," McGrath added.

The pacers helped India secure a 1-1 draw in South Africa and played a vital role in their ODI World Cup final run last year.

India will have all their fast-bowling talents on full display when the 2024 IPL season kicks off on Friday, March 22.