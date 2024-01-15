"Someone's invested in a proper camera" - Stuart Broad's cheeky comment on England Cricket's training session pictures on Instagram

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad wrote a cheeky comment on England cricket's recent social media post of their practice session in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Test series in India. The 37-year-old jokingly claimed that the board had suddenly invested in a 'proper camera'.

The pictures featured the likes of Joe Root, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes engaging in practice drills. The Englishmen are preparing for trial by spin against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

Here's the Instagram post:

Broad posted a comment on Instagram on the same post, which read:

"Someone's invested in a proper camera."

The Nottingham quick retired from Test cricket after the 2023 Ashes series at home. He bowed out in perfect fashion, picking up a wicket on the final ball of his career and hitting a six on the last delivery he faced as the hosts denied Australia a historic series victory.

England lost their last Test series in India 3-1

India vs England. (Image Credits: Twitter)

England's previous struggles in India are under the spotlight. The visitors had no answer to Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel's spin bowling on their last tour.

Although Joe Root and Co. won the first Test in Chennai handsomely, they struggled to hold on to the lead, losing the series 3-1 on turning tracks.

India have also named a spin-heavy squad for the first two matches of the upcoming series, with Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar almost certain to play.

The tourists have picked four spinners, but they are largely inexperienced with Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley both uncapped. Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed only have 36 Tests between them, with the former having 35 appearances.

