"Someone will have to play out of their skin to beat them" - Ramiz Raja on India's dominant run in 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja believes that it won't be easy for opposition teams to beat the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

He pointed out how Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma has consistently provided his team with a blistering start upfront with his counter-attacking approach. Ramiz claimed that India have enough firepower in both batting and bowling.

"In this World Cup, Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of over 140 in powerplay. He has already hit nine sixes in powerplay. India have a strong middle-order as well and the batting lineup is very long. It will be very tough to beat India. Someone will have to play out of their skin to beat them," Ramiz said in his latest YouTube video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that India are the only side who have given a complete performance in the showpiece event, adding:

"No team apart from India has delivered a complete performance so far in this World Cup. Their top four or five batters are averaging close to 50. They are capable of hitting sixes and their strike rates are also very good. There is quality and class, and they play intelligent cricket. The same goes for their bowling as well."

It is worth mentioning that India are currently unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup. With four wins from as many games, Rohit Sharma and Co. are second in the points table, only behind table-toppers New Zealand.

"Virat Kohli being on the field is very important for cricket" - Ramiz Raja

Team India's senior batter continued his impressive form, notching up his 48th ODI century as the side secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.

Ramiz Raja reserved high praise for Kohli after he emerged as a key architect in yet another successful run chase. He said:

"Virat Kohli loves to chase and is a very big player. Yes, Bangladesh's bowling attack wasn't going to be a challenge on this pitch but a hundred is a hundred. He plays each and every ball with great passion and determination. Virat Kohli being on the field is very important for cricket."

India will now take on New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (October 22).