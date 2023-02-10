"Someone will say Ben Stokes, I will say not at all" - Aakash Chopra says Ravindra Jadeja is the world's best Test all-rounder

Aakash Chopra believes Ravindra Jadeja is the best all-rounder in Test cricket at the moment.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 66 in India's first-innings score of 321/7 in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Friday, February 10. The spin-bowling all-rounder had earlier registered figures of 5/47 on Day 1 to help the hosts bowl out the Aussies for a below-par 177.

While reviewing the second day's game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra placed Ravindra Jadeja on a high pedestal, elaborating:

"Sir Jadeja has a different story. He is probably a little underrated. There has been a slight bits-and-pieces issue with him but he is the world's best Test all-rounder at the moment. Someone will say Ben Stokes, I will say not at all."

The former Indian batter believes Jadeja is unquestionably the world's best all-rounder currently, saying:

"Some other name might also be in your mind but there is no one else in my opinion. There is no question that he is the world's best Test all-rounder at this point in time."

Jadeja has amassed 394 runs at a Bradmanesque average of 98.50 in the four Tests he has played since the beginning of 2022. The left-arm spinner has also scalped 15 wickets at an excellent average of 17.46 in the same period.

"That's what has changed" - Aakash Chopra says Ravindra Jadeja is no longer fidgety

Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 66 has come at a strike rate of 38.82. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Jadeja has developed the ability to play cautiously, elaborating:

"He has already scored 66 runs. He has played 170 balls, that's what has changed, a strike rate of 38, this wasn't the case earlier. He used to be fidgety earlier, that he should play fast. If the second new ball comes, he has to definitely hit while playing. If two bouncers were bowled, it seemed a bad shot is not too far."

The renowned commentator feels the Saurashtra all-rounder can bat further up the order as well, reasoning:

"Now he has started believing in his game, that he can defend well, drive well, knows how to leave the ball and is not in danger while playing the pull shot also. At times it seems Ravindra Jadeja - the Test batter - is played too low in the order, you can keep him in the top five or six, he is a batter of that quality."

Chopra added that Jadeja couldn't have done the job alone on Friday and needed support from the other end. He praised Axar Patel for contributing an unbeaten 52 in their unbroken 81-run eighth-wicket partnership.

