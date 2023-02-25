Australia's gun batter Travis Head has said that he didn't expect to get dropped for the first Test against India in Nagpur. However, the left-hander added that he's in the right space, as the conversations with selectors were productive.

Despite being the most aggressive player in the summer, the South Australian was overlooked for the XI for the first Test in Nagpur. Instead, the tourists preferred Matt Renshaw, but the move backfired, as the left-hander fell cheaply in both innings.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second Test in Delhi, Head reflected that the conversations were encouraging and that he was given a convincing explanation for getting dropped. As quoted by cricket.com.au, the left-hander said:

"It was something that I didn't expect coming here; sometimes that happens. The conversations were robust. Everyone has different opinions. I respect the coaching staff and selectors, and I have a really strong relationship with them."

He added:

"I think that's what made the conversations go the way they went, because there's respect that goes both ways, and we were able to voice our opinions. And I woke up the next morning, and I'm still on tour playing for Australia. I still get to do what I love to do. … I still feel like I'm in a great space. It's just one week that didn't go my way."

He returned to the XI in Delhi, scoring 12 in the first innings and a confident 43 in the second. However, Australia lost the game inside three days, getting bowled out for 113.

"I found myself sitting on the crease a little bit" - Travis Head on Sri Lanka tour

Travis Head (Image Credits: Getty)

Head also said that unlike during last year's Sri Lanka tour, he has come with an aggressive mindset and feels that it works well for him. He added:

"Sri Lanka especially, when it was more spin friendly than Pakistan, I found myself sitting on the crease a little bit and probably looking more to defend and then waiting to attack. Instead here, where I've come with the approach of 'I want to attack first and defend second'. I think when I do that in my game naturally, I've looked to attack, my feet move better, I'm in better positions, and I defend the ball better."

The 29-year-old is likely to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja in the third Test in Indore, with David Warner ruled out of the series.

