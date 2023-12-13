"Something that India will have to think about" - Parthiv Patel pinpoints chink in Men in Blue's armor

Former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that India must find a sixth bowling option on the road to the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The comments came after India struggled with the ball in the second T20I against South Africa on Tuesday.

Parthiv noted that India needed a sixth bowling option to back up after Arshdeep Singh was taken to the cleaners in the second T20I. Speaking to Cribuzz after India's five-wicket defeat (DLS) method, Parthiv said:

"That is something that India will have to think about. If your bowler has gone for a few runs, if you don't have another option or a sixth bowling option, like today's case where Arshdeep Singh went for 31 off two overs, it was always going to be difficult to defend that total."

Parthiv also stated that Arshdeep has not looked in good form in his recent appearances in T20 cricket. He suggested that it is a big concern for India that the left-arm pacer hasn't been able to get the inswinger right, a delivery that has helped him take crucial breakthroughs in the past.

"He has done well in the IPL and for India," the cricketer-turned-commentator said. "He has been the highest wicket-taker since he made his debut. Even when he was playing in the series against Australia, he struggled a bit. Today, when players came in with a free-flowing mindset in just a 15-over game, they were always going to attack him."

"I don't think it is a concern, but obviously, India would want a left-armer who can bring it in," Parthiv continued. "That's always a luxury to have. We have seen him getting out Babar Azam first ball when he was swinging it in. Worry is the inswing, which is not there."

Arshdeep Singh conceded 31 runs from his two overs in the second T20I against South Africa. The youngster was expensive in India's five-match home T20I series against Australia, finishing with an economy rate of 10.68.

"There was a lot of water on the outfield" - Zaheer Khan feels conditions were very challenging for Indian bowlers after rain

During the same discussion, former pacer Zaheer Khan mentioned that conditions were very challenging for the Indian bowlers following the rain-enforced interruption. Zaheer noted that the outfield was very wet, which made it difficult for the bowlers.

"One must not forget that after the rain, there was a lot of water on the outfield, and the seam was getting wet," Zaheer said. "So, it is like having a day you have seen so many times in cricket in this format. When there is dew, the bowlers do struggle."

Suggesting that South Africa gained the upper hand as the match was reduced to 15 overs because of rain, Zaheer added:

"It was one of those kinds of combinations, to add to that, 15 overs, with 10 wickets in hand, you will any day prefer it to 180 or 190 to be chasing down. It is not about 30 added runs; it is about that much pressure on the batters."

Zaheer further stated that Deepak Chahar can be a great addition to India's T20I team as will also add depth to the batting lineup.

"They might consider him. It just gives you a bit more balance with the bat also. That means you can have more freedom at the top. That is something they might think about. Arshdeep Singh has looked a little off-colour," he concluded.

Deepak Chahar was named in the squad for the T20I series against South Africa, but he did not travel with the team as his father is recovering from a brain stroke.