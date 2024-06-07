"Sometimes you feel like a burden not playing" - Jofra Archer reflects on long-standing injury layoff from international cricket

England speedster Jofra Archer has claimed that he had the hardest time during his long period of being sidelined due to injury as he felt like a burden. The pacer divulged how he read comments that stated he has been on a paid holiday.

Archer returned to England colors in May 2024 after a year-long absence due to an elbow injury. The 29-year-old's injury resurfaced during IPL 2023 as he remained out of action. But the ECB still retained him in their central contract list announced in October last year.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 game against Australia on Saturday, June 8, Archer insisted it was hard to ignore negative comments after a point.

"I've seen a few comments, people saying he's on the longest paid holiday I've ever seen. You try to not let it get to you but you can ignore 100 of them but sometimes that 101st is the straw that breaks the camel's back. Sometimes you feel like a burden not playing," he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Archer registered figures of 4-0-28-2 in his first international game back. He also bowled decently in England's first T20 World Cup 2024 match against Scotland, but went wicketless as rain eventually washed out the fixture.

"I had a little bit of water in my eye" - Jofra Archer on playing in Barbados

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Archer went on to reveal how he told Robert Key about the possibility of losing the contract in October and the assurance he received.

"It was really, really emotional. I had a little bit of water in my eye and it wasn't the rain. I made a joke with Keysy [England manager director of men's cricket Rob Key] earlier where I said I'm really glad I'm back playing because I reckon I would have lost my contract in October. He laughed and said, 'no you're all right,'" Archer said.

The match against Australia looms as a crucial one for the defending champions, given their washout against Scotland.

Australia, meanwhile, started their campaign with a convincing win over Oman.

