"Sometimes gameplans don't work" - Ben Stokes after one of their heaviest losses in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

England captain Ben Stokes has admitted that their chance to bowl came a lot earlier than expected on Day 3 of the third Test against India at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The seam-bowling all-rounder lamented the lack of execution, but suggested that winning the last two matches remains a massive motivation for them.

England tumbled to one of their heaviest defeats in Tests as they fell short 434 runs of the target set by India. The tourists' poor batting performance on the third morning, collapsing for 319 from 224-2 meant they played catch-up for the remaining part of the game. India did extremely well to capitalize on their 126-run lead.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stokes lauded Ben Duckett's 153 in the first innings and said they wanted to follow his lead to get close to India's total of 445. However, the 32-year-old felt their plans didn't quite come together.

"Ben Duckett played an unbelievable innings. That was the tone we wanted to set throughout the innings. It was about identifying that opportunity and getting as close to India's total. We wanted to bowl yesterday but it was earlier than when we wanted. Sometimes gameplans don't work and that was the case. Everyone's got a perception and opinion about things, the people in the dressing room is what matters to us."

Duckett smashed an 88-ball century on Day 2 and kept England firmly in the hunt to take the lead. However, the opener's tame dismissal for 153, followed by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow also falling cheaply pushed them on the back foot. The remaining players failed to make a substantial score too.

"1-2 down in the series and a great opportunity for us" - Ben Stokes

Stokes further stated that the best thing they can do is to leave this game behind and focus on winning the next two matches. He added:

"1-2 down in the series and a great opportunity for us to come back and win the series. We leave this game behind and we know we have to win the next 2 games to win the series and that's what we'll look to do."

The fourth Test begins on February 23 in Ranchi.

