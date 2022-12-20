"Sometimes I still pinch myself after what has happened" - Ishan Kishan on his ODI double hundred

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan spoke about his historic double century in the third ODI against Bangladesh earlier in the month. The youngster became the youngest player to scale the landmark and his record exploits helped his side attain a mammoth 227-run win.

Among other records, Kishan also became the fastest to reach 200 in terms of deliveries faced. The left-handed batter reached the elusive milestone in 126 balls but was dismissed soon after.

He tried to keep up with the aggressive approach and departed with 210 runs to his name off 131 deliveries.

Noting that being among the rare breed of cricketers who have scored a double hundred in ODIs is a 'special' feeling, Kishan said in an interaction with One Cricket:

"Sometimes I still pinch myself after what has happened in the last couple of weeks, I can't deny that. I want to make more 200s, but at the same time, I do feel special when I think about scoring that double hundred against Bangladesh."

The Jharkhand-born player was initially not slated to feature in the contest. However, an injury to skipper Rohit Sharma paved an opening at the top of the order, which Kishan made the most of.

With the Men in Blue primed to play a lot of ODI cricket in the coming 12 months, Kishan has definitely thrown his name in contention with Shubman Gill to put pressure on the underperforming senior stalwarts.

"I think that I could have gone for the 300, but my wrist was completely gone" - Ishan Kishan

The wicketkeeper-batter scaled the 200-run mark in the 35th over of the Indian innings. However, he could not make the most of the time cushion as he was dismissed in the very next over itself.

The southpaw had a realistic chance of crossing Rohit Sharma's record ODI score of 264 as well as becoming the first cricketer to score an ODI triple ton.

Noting that his wrists gave out towards the end of his knock, he said:

"It could have been a triple hundred, I know, there were still 15 overs left. So, right now when I watch the highlights, I think that I could have gone for the 300, but my wrist was completely gone."

Kishan carried on his good form into the domestic season, where he scored a stellar hundred for Jharkhand in their first-round game of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

Will the swashbuckling player score another ODI double hundred over the course of his career? Let us know what you think.

