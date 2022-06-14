"Sometimes, the low-hanging fruit is targeted once a team loses a match" - Parthiv Patel expects Avesh Khan to make way for Arshdeep Singh in IND vs SA 2022 3rd T20I 

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes that Avesh Khan might be the bowler who will have to make way for Arshdeep Singh through no fault of his own. The right-arm pacer is yet to pick up a wicket in the ongoing series against South Africa and has conceded 52 runs in seven overs.

India might be leaning towards a change in the bowling attack following consecutive defeats in Delhi and Cuttack. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearheading the attack and Harshal Patel being the primary death bowler, Avesh Khan's place in the playing XI might be in jeopardy for the third T20I in Vishakapatnam.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Avesh Khan.



First over - 15.



Next three overs - 20.



That was one fine comeback under pressure.



Hard length and yorkers - Good combination for AUS conditions.



Opining that Avesh Khan has not done anything specifically wrong so far, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"Avesh Khan will likely be the bowler who will have to make way for Arshdeep. But, if you think about it, Avesh Khan has not done anything that should get him dropped. Sometimes, the low-hanging fruit is targeted once a team loses a match."

Arshdeep Singh, who was one of the players to watch out for in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, received his maiden call-up after the tournament. His exploits in the death overs for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) did not go unnoticed by the selection committee.

Opining that the inclusion of the 22-year-old pacer will give the bowling attack a lot more variety, Parthiv Patel said:

"Every player in the squad deserves their place, they have played good cricket to get here. Arshdeep is a good option since he gives you variety as a left-arm bowler. You will get two specialist death bowlers at death in Harahal Patel and Arshdeep Singh. It will be easier for the captain as well. He can give more overs to Axar and Chahal in the middle overs. "

The left-arm pacer was not heavily involved in wickets during IPL 2022. However, he recorded an economy of 7.70, with most of his overs coming at the back end of the innings.

"An aggressive approach is needed once the pitch is assessed" - Parthiv Patel

The Men In Blue struggled to get going on a sluggish surface at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack during the second T20I. A total of 148 did not suffice as the Proteas chased it down in the penultimate over to amass a 2-0 lead over the hosts in the five-match series.

BCCI @BCCI



See you in the Stadium tomorrow.



#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @Paytm Vizag - we are here!See you in the Stadium tomorrow. Vizag - we are here! 👍 👍See you in the Stadium tomorrow. 👏 👏#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/fQlamvOyHn

Opining that the batters will have to convert their starts by all means, Parthiv Patel said:

"India don't have any choice now, they will have to win the remaining games. An aggressive approach is needed once the pitch is assessed. Now if a batter has scored 20-30 runs, you expect them to convert it to 70-80 runs."

India will take on South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series later today (June 14) in Vishakapatnam.

