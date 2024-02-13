"Sometimes you're not overly worried" - India's Kuldeep Yadav on bowling against England's Bazball approach ahead of 3rd Test

India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes that bowling against England's ultra-attacking Bazball approach in Test cricket has been a new challenge for many bowlers, including himself.

However, Kuldeep feels that England's attacking cricket also ensures that, as a bowler, he doesn't get complacent and remains fully focused on every delivery that he bowls.

Speaking to the reporters on the eve of the third Test, here's what Kuldeep Yadav had to say about England's approach:

"In Test cricket, you are not used to having someone with such an attacking batting approach. As a spinner you are more focused on the game, how you are going to bowl and what your approach will be. Sometimes in Test cricket, you are not overly worried if the batter would attack much and you focus on how to dismiss them."

Kuldeep opined that the more the batters attack, the more the bowlers stay in the game as there's always a possibility of them inducing a false shot leading to a wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav on lack of experience in Indian batting

With KL Rahul being ruled out of the third Test in Rajkot due to a quadriceps injury, India's batting line-up looks highly inexperienced. Shubman Gill with just 22 Tests is the second-most experienced batter.

However, Kuldeep Yadav believes it is an opportunity for others to step up and make use of the experience they have gained in domestic cricket. On this, he stated:

"That gives a chance to a newcomer who can get the opportunity. I am sure they have done really well in domestic cricket and it is their time to show what they have got. It is good for Indian cricket and for the individuals as well."

With Shreyas Iyer being dropped from the squad, Sarfaraz Khan could finally make his Test debut in Rajkot. India may also hand a debut cap to young Dhruv Jurel after KS Bharat failed to impress in the first two Tests.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App