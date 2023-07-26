"Sometimes your versatility is not a boon" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's place at No. 5 in India's World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra feels KL Rahul is India's best option for the No. 5 position for the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, he added that the wicketkeeper-batter's versatility probably works as a disadvantage for him personally.

The global 50-over extravaganza will be staged in India from October 5 to November 19 later this year. Rahul, who is currently recuperating from thigh surgery and is not part of India's 17-member ODI squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies, will hope to be fit and available for the quadrennial event.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Rahul enjoys an excellent record at No. 5. However, he added that the Karnataka batter's ability to bat at multiple positions has cost him personally.

"If you see KL Rahul's numbers whenever he has played at No. 5 in the last two to four years, you will find he has the best numbers. He has done really well. He scores a lot of runs. Sometimes your versatility is not a boon from a personal perspective. For the team, it is important that KL Rahul bats in the middle order," he said.

The former Indian opener highlighted that other players' inability to bat down the order has forced Rohit Sharma and Co. to bat Rahul at those positions.

"If you ask any batter, especially one who has the ability to open, he will say that you should make him open in white-ball cricket. KL Rahul used to play there as well and was doing decently, but he can keep wickets and bat down the order, which probably the others can't do. So he is asked to bat down the order," he added.

Rahul has amassed 1986 runs at an excellent average of 45.13 in 54 ODIs. He has an even better record at No. 5, having scored 742 runs at an average of 53.00 in 18 games.

"It is an extremely automatic choice" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson as a backup for KL Rahul

Sanju Samson has aggregated 330 runs at an average of 66.00 in 11 ODIs.

Aakash Chopra reckons Sanju Samson is the best backup for KL Rahul if the latter is not fully fit and available. He said:

"If KL Rahul is not fully fit and available, then what? Then you need an option for him as well. That is an interesting one. Sanju Samson is there, he is also there in this (West Indies) series. So it is an extremely automatic choice."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has a stupendous record in the middle order and is an almost identical replacement, observing:

"Sanju has batted at an average of around 100 down the order in the ODI format. So you can play him now. It will be an absolute like-for-like replacement. He will bat at No. 5 and keep as well. So Sanju Samson, obviously, should be ahead in the race."

While acknowledging that Ishan Kishan is another option, Chopra highlighted that his inclusion in the XI could adversely impact the team's balance as he is not a middle-order batter. He added that the Men in Blue could bat both Samson and Kishan in the middle order against the Windies and make it a straight shoot-out between the duo.

Poll : Who will be a better backup wicketkeeper-batter option for KL Rahul? Sanju Samson Ishan Kishan 0 votes