"Sonu Sood Bhai please team India ki waps Ghar aane ki tickets karwa do" - Fans slam Team India after their annihilating defeat against New Zealand

Team India suffered their second consecutive loss in the 2021 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The New Zealand side completed annihilated the Indian side by putting in a remarkable performance in all three departments. Their bowlers set up their win with a phenomenal display. They reduced the famed Indian batting line-up to a paltry 110/7 in the first innings.

The Kiwi batters took care of the rest by showcasing ruthless batsmanship in the chase as they galloped to the target with seven overs to spare. Opener Daryl Mitchell (49) played authoritatively. He hit a blazing fifty to help New Zealand cruise along in the second innings. Kane Williamson (32) and Martin Guptill (20) played a supporting hand to Daryl Mitchell's knock.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) tried his best, but the momentum was with New Zealand all along since the first innings. They chased down the target in 14.3 overs and won the match by eight wickets. The Twitterati were expectably disappointed with the men in blue's performance and expressed their views on the matter on Twitter.

Here are some of the top reactions:

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 #T20WorldCup This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream #INDvNZ This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup

Bharath Seervi @SeerviBharath



0.333 vs NZ (Won 3, Lost 9)

0.714 vs SL (Won 5, Lost 7)

0.818 vs Aus (Won 9, Lost 11)



#IndvsNZ #WT20 Worst win-loss ratio for #India in ICC limited overs tournaments (WC, CT, WT20):0.333 vs NZ (Won 3, Lost 9)0.714 vs SL (Won 5, Lost 7)0.818 vs Aus (Won 9, Lost 11) Worst win-loss ratio for #India in ICC limited overs tournaments (WC, CT, WT20): 0.333 vs NZ (Won 3, Lost 9)0.714 vs SL (Won 5, Lost 7)0.818 vs Aus (Won 9, Lost 11) #IndvsNZ #WT20

Nabeel Hashmi @iNabeelHashmi

India is on the verge of exit from WorldT20 unless Afghanistan blow away the golden opportunity A 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan and now an eight-wicket beating at the hands of New Zealand.India is on the verge of exit from WorldT20 unless Afghanistan blow away the golden opportunity #INDvNZ A 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan and now an eight-wicket beating at the hands of New Zealand.India is on the verge of exit from WorldT20 unless Afghanistan blow away the golden opportunity #INDvNZ

Unnikrishnan @unni1974 #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup After all the vilification of players, ipl etc, let's hope a new coach and new captain will bring that much needed fresh approach to T20. Rebuild without regard for names, groom T20 specialists. #INDvsNZ After all the vilification of players, ipl etc, let's hope a new coach and new captain will bring that much needed fresh approach to T20. Rebuild without regard for names, groom T20 specialists. #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup

Ben Jones @benjonescricket My dissertation on "Why India's T20I team in the age of the IPL are the England football team in the age of the Premier League" has just kicked on another 5,000 words My dissertation on "Why India's T20I team in the age of the IPL are the England football team in the age of the Premier League" has just kicked on another 5,000 words

Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial India still have an outside chance of qualifying for semis but with how they have played their two big games in the event, it will be nothing but a miracle to see them qualify. @T20WorldCup India still have an outside chance of qualifying for semis but with how they have played their two big games in the event, it will be nothing but a miracle to see them qualify. @T20WorldCup

geminicious @geminicious #worstIndianTeam This is perhaps the worst of Indian cricket. Extremely disappointed, hurt and sad after today's #indvsnz This is perhaps the worst of Indian cricket. Extremely disappointed, hurt and sad after today's #indvsnz. #worstIndianTeam

Mohammed Azharuddin @azharflicks

It turned out to be a scary Halloween for Indian fans.

#INDvsNZ #T20WORLDCUP Virat Kohli is facing criticism but it’s the entire team and the coaches that have failed and not just one man.It turned out to be a scary Halloween for Indian fans. Virat Kohli is facing criticism but it’s the entire team and the coaches that have failed and not just one man. It turned out to be a scary Halloween for Indian fans. #INDvsNZ #T20WORLDCUP

Vinod Kambli @vinodkambli349

Nothing left to say...



#INDvNZ Disappointing performance from Team India.Nothing left to say... Disappointing performance from Team India.Nothing left to say...#INDvNZ

"I am usually quite big on pre-match prep" - Ish Sodhi after his match-winning spell against India

Ish Sodhi (2/17) opened up about how he became acquainted with alien UAE conditions after a player of the match performance against India on Sunday. The 29-year-old leg-spinner bowled exceptionally. He picked up the prized scalps of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play a starring role in his side's dominating win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sodhi gave his views on what worked for New Zealand tonight and said:

"I am usually quite big on pre-match prep. This is the first time we have set foot in Dubai. The wicket was one that we had to adapt quickly and was very different from the Sharjah wicket. I think a big part of our game is using spinners in the middle. Southee getting that wicket late in the Power Play really helped us. Coming into this game, we wanted to do our best."

The men in blue are now in a tricky situation at the T20 World Cup. They will have to win all their matches comprehensively. They will also have to depend on the results of other matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. They will next face a spirited Afghanistan side on November 3 in Abu Dhabi.

