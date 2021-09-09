Sourav Ganguly confirms news on biopic, actor Ranbir Kapoor likely to play his role

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to confirm that his biopic is in the making and will soon be released in cinemas. If reports are to be believed, actor Ranbir Kapoor is the frontrunner to play Ganguly's role in the movie.

"Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen," wrote Ganguly on Twitter.

Ganguly's biopic would be the fifth to be made on an Indian cricketer's life story. The first four include movies on the lives of Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Mithali Raj and MS Dhoni. As per media reports, the budget of the film would be upwards of INR 200 crores.

Sourav Ganguly's life: A perfect movie script

While most cricketers come from very humble backgrounds, Sourav Ganguly's case was distinct. Born into a well-off family, Ganguly had the privilege of going to one of the best cricket academies in Kolkata right from his early days. He also studied in one of the best colleges in Kolkata.

Taking over the reigns of the Indian team amidst great turmoil, Ganguly's biggest achievement was, perhaps, resurrecting Indian cricket from the ashes. He made the Indian team believe in winning games irrespective of the situation. He also backed many youngsters who went on to become veterans of the game.

The legendary batsman notched up over 11,000 runs in his career spanning 15 years, making him one of the most prolific batsmen to grace the gentleman's game. His story didn't come without any troubles. Ganguly faced health issues and recently suffered a heart attack due to blocked arteries. Despite this, his contributions to Indian cricket still continue as the president of the BCCI, 9 years after his retirement from the game.

Also Read

The upcoming biopic will certainly give cricket fans a deeper insight into the life and struggles of one of the greatest Indian captains. While the movie is still in the making, it is expected to be released in theaters by 2023.

🔸 Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

🏏 Highest individual score for India at the Men’s @cricketworldcup – 183

🌟 Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests



Happy birthday to @SGanguly99 🎂 pic.twitter.com/d7C1oO9Rmp — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy