Sourav Ganguly drops massive statement during ENG vs IND 2025 series on potentially coaching Team India

Former legendary captain Sourav Ganguly has revealed that he is open to coaching Team India in the future, if the opportunity arises. The left-handed batter has served Indian cricket as a player, captain, and administrator, leaving coaching as potentially the final unticked box when it comes to a complete career.

Although Ganguly has never held the title of 'head coach' since his retirement as a player, he has served as an advisor for the Delhi Capitals in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). He had to leave the role after being appointed the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

After completing his three-year reign at the helm, he returned to the Delhi Capitals (DC), and is currently serving as their Director of Cricket, overseeing the various franchises they have under their umbrella across the globe.

Ganguly did not rule out a return to Indian cricket as head coach in the future, depending on the circumstances.

"I never really thought about it (coaching the Indian team) because I got into different roles. I finished in 2013 and then became Board (BCCI) President. We’ll see what the future holds. I’m just 50, so let’s see what happens. I’m open to it. We’ll see where it goes,” Ganguly told PTI in an interview.

Ganguly had similarly expressed an interest in becoming Team India's head coach back in 2019, but felt that the timing was not right, coupled with his other commitments.

“Currently, I’m associated with too many things — IPL, CAB, TV commentary. Let me complete this. But I will definitely put my hat at some stage. Provided I get selected. But definitely, I’m interested. Not now but in the future,” the former captain had said in 2019 (via Firstpost).

Current India head coach Gautam Gambhir's contract runs until the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Earlier, coaches were handed out only two-year contracts, but the BCCI went forward with a long-term plan for this cycle, while opting against the idea of split coaching.

"This England series is going to be a big one for him" - Sourav Ganguly on Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir

Sourav Ganguly also dropped his verdict on Gautam Gambhir after his first year in charge as head coach. The former opener succeeded Rahul Dravid after the 2024 T20 World Cup, and has had an eventful tenure so far.

The former captain noted Gambhir's rough patches, most notably the red-ball failures against New Zealand and Australia, leading to India failing to qualify for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

"He is doing a good job. He started a little slow, losing to Australia and New Zealand. But he picked up with the Champions Trophy and this England series is going to be a big one for him," Ganguly said of Gambhir.

"I have not seen him that close. But he is very passionate. I have not seen the strategy closely because I have never worked with him. I have played with him and he was a great guy when we played together. He had a lot of respect for me and the seniors," he added.

Team India have made a promising first impression in England so far. The new-look side under Shubman Gill, responded to the early concerns by putting on 471 runs after being asked to bat first by Ben Stokes.

